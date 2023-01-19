Robert Pattinson, Dior ambassador, has joined the countdown for the Dior Men’s Winter 2023-24 show set to take place in Paris tomorrow, Friday, January 20th. The brand recently released a teaser video of Pattinson flipping through the pages of a book, reciting poetry. In fact, the video ends with Pattinson reading the infamous lines: “London Bridge is falling down, falling down, falling down. Tune into Kim Jones’ Dior Men’s Winter 2023-24 Collection show live from Paris at 3 pm CET Friday, January 20th, by clicking the link below.