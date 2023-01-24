Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Paris Haute Couture is in full swing, debuting some of the most precious collections and incredibly rare high jewelry creations in the world. This week, Gucci unveiled an exclusive selection of stunning new pieces to its Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry collection at the House’s Place Vendôme boutique. Hortus Deliciarum, translating to ‘Garden of Delights’ in Latin, is a collection that continuously fuses the House of Gucci’s lavish design history with one-of-a-kind stones in royal shades of rubellite, amethyst, and emerald, as well as diamond necklaces, earrings, and bracelets adorned with Roman motifs, to capture the essence of storytelling in Haute Joaillerie.

The latest additions just revealed include a range of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and multi-finger rings, representing different design themes within Gucci — from the natural world and animal kingdom to exotic and magical utopias. Adhering to the current collection’s aesthetic of dramatic multicolored stones surrounded by cascades of dancing diamonds, the new pieces continue to write the story of Gucci’s Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry. Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into the extraordinary new jewelry pieces.

