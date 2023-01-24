Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York
Mr. Brainwash
Cover Story
Mr Brainwash Is Ready To Make His Mark On LA
Alexandre Mattiussi Haute Living Cover
Cover Story
The Art Of Authenticity: Alexandre Mattiussi Makes His Mark On Miami

Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Fashion, Jewelry, News

Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture
A pair of jacket earrings in fresh and surprising shades of green and mandarin.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Paris Haute Couture is in full swing, debuting some of the most precious collections and incredibly rare high jewelry creations in the world. This week, Gucci unveiled an exclusive selection of stunning new pieces to its Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry collection at the House’s Place Vendôme boutique. Hortus Deliciarum, translating to ‘Garden of Delights’ in Latin, is a collection that continuously fuses the House of Gucci’s lavish design history with one-of-a-kind stones in royal shades of rubellite, amethyst, and emerald, as well as diamond necklaces, earrings, and bracelets adorned with Roman motifs, to capture the essence of storytelling in Haute Joaillerie.

Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture
A yellow gold bracelet, meanwhile, showcases a diamond-embellished chevron pattern and an oval-shaped 16-carat rubellite tourmaline, offering a striking geometric interplay of straight lines and smooth curves. This exceptional creation takes 200 hours to produce.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The latest additions just revealed include a range of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and multi-finger rings, representing different design themes within Gucci — from the natural world and animal kingdom to exotic and magical utopias. Adhering to the current collection’s aesthetic of dramatic multicolored stones surrounded by cascades of dancing diamonds, the new pieces continue to write the story of Gucci’s Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry. Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into the extraordinary new jewelry pieces.

Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture
A diamond-encrusted geometric chain necklace is teamed with a stunning round-cut mandarin garnet pendant embellished with dainty emerald leaves.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture
To complete the collection, new diamond-embellished solitaire rings shine in an array of hues that resemble the changing colors of the sky. A sculpted, white gold design mesmerizes with a hexagonal 14.7 carat tanzanite centerpiece, while three other white gold rings each present a heart-shaped gemstone in a vivid color: a 9 carat blue tourmaline, a 12.6 carat peach tourmaline, or an 11.5 carat pink tourmaline.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Haute Scene
January 26, 2023
Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
By Adrienne Faurote
News
January 26, 2023
Queen Miami Beach Set To Deliver Ultimate Luxury Dining Experience
By Haute Living
Oscars 2023
News
January 24, 2023
The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
By Laura Schreffler
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cover Story
January 23, 2023
Like A Fine Wine: How Il Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Growth
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami