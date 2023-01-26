Daniel Humm
Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach

Haute Scene, News

 Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami BeachPhoto Credit: Getty Images

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Haute 100 celebration has officially returned. An evening dedicated to honoring the most influential names in Miami — from philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and power couples to developers, creatives, athletes, hospitality power players, and more — the Haute 100 extravaganza is truly an event like no other. In partnership with brands that echo the same excellence of the Haute 100 list, including The Macallan, Braman Miami, Airbus Corporate Jets, and Navier, the evening put the magic in the Magic City.

Hosted at Miami’s new hot spot, Queen Miami Beach — led by Haute 100 member and Founder of Mr. Hospitality Mathieu Massa — the evening welcomed guests into the beautifully renovated Parisian Theatre as a sneak peek of the space before the doors officially open tonight. Queen Miami Beach set the tone for the evening with a stunning, reimagined vision of the theatre with over-the-top opulence and lavish velvet and crystal chandeliers.

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami BeachPhoto Credit: Getty Images

The red carpet was rolled out for the guests upon arrival, adorned with a fleet of Bentleys (including famed artist Romero Britto’s exclusively wrapped Bentley) by Braman Miami. Guests were instantly immersed into Queen Miami Beach’s wonderful world through the main entrance’s curved Art Deco passageway, made of brass slat, to The Salon Lounge, where the cocktail hour was hosted. The Macallan offered two bespoke cocktails throughout the evening: The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, made with honey simple syrup and orange bitters and The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old, served neat. 

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami BeachPhoto Credit: WorldRedEye

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
The Macallan

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Following cocktails, guests made their way to the grandiose main dining room to enjoy the extravagant dining experience of Queen Miami Beach as well as the performances. Throughout each course, performers graced the stage with captivating acts, from singing to French-inspired dance numbers. And, to kick off the evening, Massa said a few words, welcoming the attendees to his new creation and revealing the overwhelming emotions of joy in building out Queen Miami Beach. He then introduced Kamal Hotchandani, the CEO of Haute Media Group, who graciously thanked the event partners and Haute 100 members for being a part of this special celebration and Haute Living’s DNA. Hotchandani also went on to dedicate the evening to the late JR Ridinger: “This past year, we lost a true visionary and inspiration, my dear friend and brother JR — a man who positively impacted not only me but millions to take things to the next level. So, here’s a toast to everyone in the room tonight — especially to JR Ridinger, as I can see you smiling, laughing, and celebrating with us.” 

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Kamal Hotchandani giving a toast.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indeed, you could feel the magic in the room. 

Before the evening concluded with the desserts, The Macallan’s National Brand Ambassador, Katie Nahat, and Navier Co-Founder and CEO, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, both said a few words and toasted to the evening.

This year’s triumphant return of the annual Haute 100 undoubtedly set the bar high for years to come. Ahead, take an exclusive look at the notable attendees of the evening.

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Nicole Simkins & Loren Ridinger

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Dr. Lucas Vidal, Romero Britto, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Nikki Simkins, Michael Simkins, Marci Roberts, and Marc Roberts

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Mariona Bosca & Alonzo Mourning

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Gil Dezer, Ugo Colombo, Kobi Karp, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dj Irie and Amber Ridinger

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Nikki & Michael Simkins

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Kamal Hotchandani, Russell Galbut, and Mathieu Massa

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Mike Rodriguez, Cristina Rodriguez, Romero Britto, Juan Hinestrosa, Paul Shearing, and Tony Perez

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Akbar Siddiqi & Laila Tookhin

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Sampriti Bhattacharyya, Romero Britto, and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Bruce Galloway, Mitchell Modell, Barry Skolnick, Marc Bell and Marc Roberts
Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Alexandr & Mathieu Massa

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Jean-François Sberro & Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Marc & Jennifer Bell and Angela & Louis Birdman

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Tommy & Marianne Kato and Barry & Missy Skolnick

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Karolina Kurkova, Swan Sit, Clara Tsao, and Megan Kaspar

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Karolina Kurkova, Archie Drury, John Utendahl, Radmila Lolly, Alonzo Mourning, Mariona Bosca

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Marci & Marc Roberts

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Diana Diaz, Romero Britto, Katrina Peebles, Don Peebles, Dr. Lucas Vidal

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Sean& Ana Wolfington, Loren Ridinger, and Archie Drury

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Jeff Ransdell & Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Christy & David Martin

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Ximena Ojeda and Rodrigo Garduno

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
April Donelson, Angela Birdman, and Louis Birdman

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Dr. Lucas Vidal, Christian Massa, Mathieu Massa, and Romero Britto

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Samy Chams & Severine Chams

Photo Credit: Getty Images

These Are The Trends That Dominated Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week
Fashion
January 27, 2023
These Are The Trends That Dominated Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week
By Adrienne Faurote
News
January 26, 2023
Queen Miami Beach Set To Deliver Ultimate Luxury Dining Experience
By Haute Living
Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture
Fashion
January 24, 2023
Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
By Adrienne Faurote
Oscars 2023
News
January 24, 2023
The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami