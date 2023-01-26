Photo Credit: Getty Images

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Haute 100 celebration has officially returned. An evening dedicated to honoring the most influential names in Miami — from philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and power couples to developers, creatives, athletes, hospitality power players, and more — the Haute 100 extravaganza is truly an event like no other. In partnership with brands that echo the same excellence of the Haute 100 list, including The Macallan, Braman Miami, Airbus Corporate Jets, and Navier, the evening put the magic in the Magic City.

Hosted at Miami’s new hot spot, Queen Miami Beach — led by Haute 100 member and Founder of Mr. Hospitality Mathieu Massa — the evening welcomed guests into the beautifully renovated Parisian Theatre as a sneak peek of the space before the doors officially open tonight. Queen Miami Beach set the tone for the evening with a stunning, reimagined vision of the theatre with over-the-top opulence and lavish velvet and crystal chandeliers.

The red carpet was rolled out for the guests upon arrival, adorned with a fleet of Bentleys (including famed artist Romero Britto’s exclusively wrapped Bentley) by Braman Miami. Guests were instantly immersed into Queen Miami Beach’s wonderful world through the main entrance’s curved Art Deco passageway, made of brass slat, to The Salon Lounge, where the cocktail hour was hosted. The Macallan offered two bespoke cocktails throughout the evening: The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, made with honey simple syrup and orange bitters and The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old, served neat.

Following cocktails, guests made their way to the grandiose main dining room to enjoy the extravagant dining experience of Queen Miami Beach as well as the performances. Throughout each course, performers graced the stage with captivating acts, from singing to French-inspired dance numbers. And, to kick off the evening, Massa said a few words, welcoming the attendees to his new creation and revealing the overwhelming emotions of joy in building out Queen Miami Beach. He then introduced Kamal Hotchandani, the CEO of Haute Media Group, who graciously thanked the event partners and Haute 100 members for being a part of this special celebration and Haute Living’s DNA. Hotchandani also went on to dedicate the evening to the late JR Ridinger: “This past year, we lost a true visionary and inspiration, my dear friend and brother JR — a man who positively impacted not only me but millions to take things to the next level. So, here’s a toast to everyone in the room tonight — especially to JR Ridinger, as I can see you smiling, laughing, and celebrating with us.”

Indeed, you could feel the magic in the room.

Before the evening concluded with the desserts, The Macallan’s National Brand Ambassador, Katie Nahat, and Navier Co-Founder and CEO, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, both said a few words and toasted to the evening.

This year’s triumphant return of the annual Haute 100 undoubtedly set the bar high for years to come. Ahead, take an exclusive look at the notable attendees of the evening.

