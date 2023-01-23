Mandy Rowe’s Vision For True REST Float Spa Redefines Recovery



Float therapy is one of the best relaxation therapies recommended around the world to help calm anxiety and stress. It involves floating in a thousand pounds of epsom salts diluted in skin temperature water so you lose sense of the water, gravity, light, and sound. In this state, you can fully relax your muscles, and your body and mind can rest and repair. Regular float therapy will help you achieve good mental health without the use of addictive medications. True REST is the world’s leading float spa brand with the best services to help you relax, sleep better, and relieve stress in 60 minutes.

True REST, the largest float spa brand, was founded in 2014 and has led the pack in offering the best floatation therapy. The spa began in 2010 as a small business in Arizona before franchising. The company has an incredible board of advisors ranging from water quality experts, to sleep and brain experts, and franchise and marketing gurus. Together with Mandy and her team True REST is expected to have their biggest year yet in 2023.

True REST uses cutting-edge technology and programs for brain health, optimization, and recovery at an affordable price. Through these programs, they have been able to give millions of people a holistic means of recovery from pain, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Additionally, they are membership-based and offer all veterans an opportunity to float at any True REST for free on the 11th of every month.

An industry leader, True REST has experienced tremendous growth. In 2019, they were ranked number 7 in Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises and number 234 in Entrepreneur’s Top 500. Since then, they have consistently been ranked in the top 500.

True REST has risen to the top in float therapy, but this hasn’t been without its challenges. Their main hurdle has been awareness. Many people are not familiar with float therapy nor do they understand how it works. Mandy says more than half the people she talks to don’t know what float therapy is, even though they have 43 locations across the US. However, True REST has set itself apart from other businesses by taking the initiative to educate the public on the scientific benefits of float therapy.

Mandy says the foundation of True REST franchising’s success is transparency. Her advice to entrepreneurs is to remain honest with their clients, which builds a robust network. She says telling your clients what is realistic, the good and the bad, and showing them what you are working on helps build loyalty and keeps you accountable. Mandy says these are the true pillars of scaling any business and setting it apart from its competitors in the industry.

True REST has mastered the art of sensory deprivation. They are hopeful to continue leading the pack in offering floating therapy as others follow. Mandy, a visionary leader, envisions True REST scaling to over 60 locations in 2023 and 100 in 2024. Additionally, she says her dream is sensory enhancement. Mandy hopes to introduce virtual reality for memory retention, language learning, and guided meditations. She feels that mental health is essential along with physical recovery, and therefore, individualistic programs that help people become mentally stronger will be their primary goal.

