When Colm Dillane was announced as a guest designer for the Men’s Louis Vuitton collection, patchwork collages (a technique often used by Colm Dillane at his brand KidSuper) were to be expected at the Louis Vuitton show. However, contrasting fabrics stitched to each other to create figurative collages, patterns, or shapes did not appear only at Louis Vuitton — but were also featured in the collections of Dries Van Noten, Hermes, BODE, Louis Vuitton, Amiri, and Acne Studios.

KILTING IT

With the traditional Scottish kilt in mind, and a brand like Thom Browne creating a higher demand for skirts for men in recent years, It is no surprise that they’ve found their way into the collection of over 20 menswear designer presentations. Over a set of trousers, as well as full-length, are some popular variations in which they can be styled.

BESPOKE BEDDING

From literal bedding on the runway to plush puffer jackets, the idea of comfort is unconventionally explored through menswear! Doubling as a bomber jacket and as a duvet justifies the Prada pricing.

EMBELLISHED NUMBERS

Just in time for the holiday season, hints of beading, sequins, crystals, and shimmers have been dropped throughout the Paris and Milan Men’s runway shows. There has been a higher demand for dressing up, so enhancing tailoring, denim, and streetwear with embellishments doesn’t come as a surprise for the F/W 2023 season.