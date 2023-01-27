Daniel Humm
These Are The Trends That Dominated Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week

Fashion, News

by Charlie Rincon

Fashion month has officially commenced — starting with men’s. Ahead, Haute Living is giving an inside look into the trends that dominated the runway during the Fall-Winter 2023 Men’s Fashion Week.

SARTORIAL GREYS

These Are The Trends That Dominated Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week
Saint Laurent/Dior/Giorgio Armani

Photo Credit: Courtesy

A complex color that comes off as rigid and mature, grey, in actuality, allows for a lot of room for exploration. It is hard to pinpoint an exact shade when there is so much area to cover, but one thing is for sure, it all comes together through luxe fabrics and tailoring; the color serves as a blank canvas for sartorial influences, such as pinstripes, plaids, and houndstooth.

DEAD POETS SOCIETY

These Are The Trends That Dominated Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week
Saint Laurent/Wales Bonner/Amiri

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Whether historic writers or the 1989 film of the same name comes to mind, the sophisticated dark romantic aesthetic, merged with a hint of academia, has swept us away. Preppy references like school blazers and distressed knitwear meet dramatic collars and draped shirting suitable for a fall wardrobe.

SHEARLING

These Are The Trends That Dominated Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week
Fendi/Hermès/AMI

Photo Credit: Courtesy

On a more traditional yet functional note, these wool fleece-lined jackets tend to be pieces that have stood the test of time due to the fiber’s ability to transmit warmth. Of course, it has always been a staple in menswear due to its association with aviation (Top Gun anyone?); however, this year, we saw shearling in the collections of over 20 designers during men’s week alone.

PATCHWORKED PIECES

Louis Vuitton/Hermès/Dries Van Noten

Photo Credit: Courtesy

When Colm Dillane was announced as a guest designer for the Men’s Louis Vuitton collection, patchwork collages (a technique often used by Colm Dillane at his brand KidSuper) were to be expected at the Louis Vuitton show. However, contrasting fabrics stitched to each other to create figurative collages, patterns, or shapes did not appear only at Louis Vuitton — but were also featured in the collections of Dries Van Noten, Hermes, BODE, Louis Vuitton, Amiri, and Acne Studios.

KILTING IT

These Are The Trends That Dominated Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week
Gucci/Dior/Givenchy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

 With the traditional Scottish kilt in mind, and a brand like Thom Browne creating a higher demand for skirts for men in recent years, It is no surprise that they’ve found their way into the collection of over 20 menswear designer presentations. Over a set of trousers, as well as full-length, are some popular variations in which they can be styled.

BESPOKE BEDDING

These Are The Trends That Dominated Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week
Loewe/Rick Owens/Prada

Photo Credit: Courtesy

From literal bedding on the runway to plush puffer jackets, the idea of comfort is unconventionally explored through menswear! Doubling as a bomber jacket and as a duvet justifies the Prada pricing. 

EMBELLISHED NUMBERS

These Are The Trends That Dominated Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week
Fendi/Gucci/Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Just in time for the holiday season, hints of beading, sequins, crystals, and shimmers have been dropped throughout the Paris and Milan Men’s runway shows. There has been a higher demand for dressing up, so enhancing tailoring, denim, and streetwear with embellishments doesn’t come as a surprise for the F/W 2023 season. 

