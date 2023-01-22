Daniel Humm
The Macallan Harmony Café Is Popping Up In Los Angeles This Week

City Guide, News

The MacallanPhoto Credit: The Macallan

What’s better than whisky and coffee? Whisky and coffee together! Angelenos are in for a rare treat this week when The Macallan comes to the City of Los Angeles to launch its new pop-up, The Macallan Harmony Café at Carrera Cafe from Thursday, January 26th – Sunday, January 29th.

The immersive pop-up experience was created with the intention of transporting guests into a world where coffee and whisky live in harmony, which is the essence of its new limited edition whisky, The Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica.

The MacallanPhoto Credit: The Macallan

The Macallan Harmony Collection is a limited annual release series that’s inspired by the brand’s connection to nature. This year’s single malt celebrates the world of coffee and has been inspired by the Ethiopian Arabica coffee bean.

Visitors will enjoy complimentary treats that speak to distinctive whisky and coffee rituals, from custom coffee and cocktails, to branded lattes and food pairings, to tastings of the new whisky.

Guests can also stop by The Macallan Harmony Café for a memorable photo moment in front of the Harmony street art mural.

The MacallanPhoto Credit: The Macallan

The hours are as follows, and visitors can sign up to experience the cafe here! 

When:
Thursday, January 26th – Saturday, January 28th
10am – 5pm PST

Sunday, January 29th
10am – 3pm PST

The Macallan Harmony Café is located at Carrera Cafe: Carrera Cafe (8251 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, 90046) 

