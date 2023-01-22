Daniel Humm
Graff Unveils Its Latest Bridal High Jewelry Collection At Worth Avenue Mansion In Palm Beach

News

Photo Credit: Julie Skarratt / Courtesy of Graff

Romance filled the Palm Beach air when beloved high jewelry brand Graff recently debuted its latest collection to a captive audience of diamond devotees.

To mark the occasion, a cocktail celebration was held at Palm Beach’s incredibly luxurious Graff Mansion. Models dressed in Oscar de la Renta couture gowns flaunted a dazzling array of diamond earrings, necklaces, bracelets, wedding bands, and engagement rings to showcase the famed London jewelry house’s most extensive collection of bridal jewels in years.

Photo Credit: Julie Skarratt / Courtesy of Graff

Photo Credit: Julie Skarratt / Courtesy of Graff

Photo Credit: Julie Skarratt / Courtesy of Graff

Apropos of Graff’s British heritage, New York-based floral and event designer Lewis Miller (who has a second studio—and residence—in West Palm Beach) created one of his sensational “flower flashes,” with copious blossoms spilling from a red telephone box, one of London’s most iconic symbols. Known as “the Bansky of floral design,” Miller has gained notoriety for these elusive floral installations that pop up unexpectedly on city streets and disappear just as mysteriously a few hours later.

Notable attendees included Bettina Anderson, Brooke Kosinski, Caroline Bramlett, Danielle Rollins, Devon McCready, Stacey Leuliette, Tracey Ellison, and others.

Photo Credit: Julie Skarratt / Courtesy of Graff

Graff is located at 221 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach. For more information, visit the website here.

