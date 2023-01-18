Daniel Humm
Chanel Debuts Its Latest Coco Crush Collection With A Glossy New Campaign

Fashion, Haute Shopping, Jewelry, News

by Adrienne Faurote & Stephanie DiGiuseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ChanelChanel has released a glossy, star-studded campaign for its latest Coco Crush Collection. The new campaign stars actress and House ambassador Margaret Qualley, actress Amandla Stenberg, and House ambassador and singer Jennie. The new jewelry collection focuses on the desired, provoked, and unexpected life of Gabrielle Chanel, a story of encounters that changed her destiny. The Coco Crush Collection embodies these encounters with clean and even incisions that crisscross the curved surface of each piece. These singular creations combine strength, delicacy, simplicity and density, softness, and rigor — while also proving to be incredibly versatile to one’s style.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Designed with the intention to be integrated into the everyday wardrobe or worn for special occasions, the new Coco Crush pieces are comprised of luxurious precious metals including beige gold, yellow gold, and white gold. Whether worn alone to make a statement or elegantly stacked, the pieces embody an effortlessly chic nature. Each necklace can be worn at four different lengths due to its adjustable chain, and the bracelets — with or without diamonds — can be combined to form Gabrielle’s signature nickname: Coco

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

A major debut for Chanel, the new Coco Crush Collection continues to elevate the brand’s fine jewelry repertoire — adhering to the rich history of Coco Chanel while also catapulting fine jewelry into the modern era.

