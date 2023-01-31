Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York
Mr. Brainwash
Cover Story
Mr Brainwash Is Ready To Make His Mark On LA
Alexandre Mattiussi Haute Living Cover
Cover Story
The Art Of Authenticity: Alexandre Mattiussi Makes His Mark On Miami

Cartier Reinvents The Iconic Tank Française Timepiece

Fashion, Haute Time, News

by Adriennee Faurote & Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Cartier Reinvents The Iconic Tank Française TimepiecePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

The Cartier Tank has withstood the test of time, continuing to evolve throughout the years and adapt to a modern era while also adhering to the heritage design of the timepiece. Perhaps one of the most iconic Cartier Tanks, the Tank Française, made its coveted debut in the ‘90s as a metal bracelet in perfect harmony with the case, adding a sense of sophistication to the already-beloved Tank repertoire. With a captivating allure, the hardware quickly became a glamorous asset that stands the test of time. Today, Cartier reinvents the Tank Française with a brand new version that embodies the design codes of the original while also giving it a fresh take. 

The new Tank Française collection offers a total of seven references, introducing a new larger case in steel as well as a range of small and medium sizes in yellow gold and steel — some adorned with diamonds and some without. The 2023 debut equates to an equal elegance and glamour to its 1996 counterpart with only what feels like a subtly modern tweak. Almost 25 years after its creation, the bracelet, whose links fit perfectly together, has been redesigned by the Maison’s designers to create a curve that is as pure as it is ergonomic and versatile for all wrists. At first glance, the other design updates are subtle — from the slightly-enlarged case size and brushed satin finish to the integration of the crown into the case and the numerals applied onto the dial — yet still impactful, creating a sophisticated, sportier look for the Tank Française. 

Cartier Reinvents The Iconic Tank Française TimepiecePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

The sunray watch dial with Roman numerals is highlighted by the shine of its relief, while the bracelet forms a compact, perfectly flexible chain, a dense mesh of links that remain and move as one. Inside, the new large steel model is equipped with an automatic mechanical movement. 

Cartier Reinvents The Iconic Tank Française Timepiece

“The new Tank Francaise reflects a creative conviction. Like rediscovering the raw nature of a cut stone, it was about capturing the watch’s radical shape, simplifying its essential lines and stripping them of all embellishment to return to the myth’s origin,” notes Cartier’s Jewelry and Watchmaking Creative Director Marie-Laure Cerede. Indeed, it’s refreshing to see an incredibly subtle modern update to such a heritage timepiece.

Cartier Reinvents The Iconic Tank Française TimepiecePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Cozy Cocktails: The Most Luxurious Cocktail Bars This Winter In Manhattan
City Guide
January 31, 2023
Cozy Cocktails: The Most Luxurious Cocktail Bars This Winter In Manhattan
By Adrienne Faurote
Dior Revived The Roaring Twenties at Their SS23 Haute Couture Show
Fashion
January 30, 2023
Dior Revived The Roaring Twenties At The SS23 Haute Couture Show In Paris
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Prada Is Dropping Their Ninth Exclusive Timecapsule NFT Collection
Fashion
January 30, 2023
Prada Is Dropping Their Ninth Exclusive Timecapsule NFT Collection
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
These Are The Trends That Dominated Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week
Fashion
January 27, 2023
These Are The Trends That Dominated Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Week
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami