THE MOST LUXURIOUS COCKTAILS BARS TO COZY UP TO THIS WINTER IN MANHATTAN.

BAR VERŌNIKA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Spherical

Introduced as Manhattan’s latest best-kept late-night secret, Bar Verōnika is nestled in the heart of Flatiron. A scene reminiscent of old New York’s gilded glamour era with a modern flair, the swanky spot transports its guests to an intimate evening, setting the mood with a seductively lit bar and lounge. From the lavish slipper chairs and lounge sofas to the caviar martinis and indulgent French cuisine, Bar Verōnika exudes elegance. For the complete Bar Verōnika experience, Eric Alperin, the beverage director, has designed a cocktail curation like no other. Delicious as they are innovative, the beverage program emphasizes shaken cocktails like pisco sours and espresso martinis. The cocktail must-have is undoubtedly the bar’s bespoke Reserve Martini Tray, presented by a velvet-vested waiter on a silver tray adorned with a Chopin Vodka martini (which can be ordered dry, dusted, or wet) complete with Osetra caviar and sour cream, a tiny potato, and dwarf peach. 281 ParkAve .S, SecondFloor, NewYork, 10010

BARETTO AT FASANO RESTAURANT

Photo Credit: Andrew Bui

A gem in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Baretto at Fasano Restaurant has brought the rich culture of Brazilian nightlife to New York through an elegant new cocktail and jazz lounge. Designed by famed Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld, Baretto at Fasano Restaurant sets the tone with plush armchairs and loveseats, an exceptional array of alcohol — including over 300 premium wines — and jazz and Bossa Nova performed by some of the most gifted musicians in New York, directed by James Gavin. With an evolving menu with highly curated cocktails, the most notable drink of choice for this winter is The Alfredo, which features Tesseron Cognac XO Ovation Lot No. 92, Old Tom gin, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Ferrand Orange Curacao, and orange bitters. 280 Park Ave., New York, 10017

THE NINES

Photo Credit: Liz Clayman

Perched above one of New York’s most iconic downtown nightlife spots, Acme, sits its new older sister, The Nines. Inspired by the grandiose lobby bars of European hotels, like The Bar Hemingway at The Ritz Paris and Dukes Bar at Dukes London, this new cocktail concept fuses timeless sophistication with opulent glamour in a 70-seat space designed for imbibing, dining, and tuning into piano covers of funk, soul, and classic rock. Transcending a traditional drinking experience, cocktail offerings are refined, placing a major emphasis on elegant glassware, presentation, and service. The menu includes both specialty and house takes on classic drinks, such as the martini with a hint of sherry and a decadent daiquiri with a blend of fine rums and a substitution of lemon for lime. In addition, The Nines has a reserve selection of Japanese whiskeys, American bourbons, a dedicated drinks section of zero-proof offerings, as well as an extensive cellar featuring old-world wine. 9 Great Jones St., New York, 10012

NUBELUZ

Photo Credit: Björn Wallander

There’s no denying that the Flatiron is going through a major revival with an influx of new cocktail and dining destinations. The latest to enter the burgeoning scene is Nubeluz, the crown jewel cocktail creation by Chef José Andrés at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. Set against the stunning backdrop of panoramic skyline views, Nubeluz floats at 500 feet in the air on the 50th floor as a lightbox in the sky, designed by globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and brought to life by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Miguel Lancha leads the cocktail program where he infuses innovation into heritage blends like the Foggy Hill made with Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Yzaguirre 1884 Gran Reserva vermouth, Cynar, Aperol and a dazzling orange-thyme aromatic cloud as well as spirit free libations including the Firefly using Gnista Barreled Oak, saffron, Thai basil, Thai chili tincture, and Fever Tree Indian tonic. For a cozy winter experience, try the Taken for Granted cocktail, which consists of Old Forester bourbon, Oloroso, orange, passion fruit, cinnamon, and citrus ashes. 25 W 28th St., New York, 10001

PEBBLE BAR

Photo Credit: Max Flatow

Pebble Bar is the new bar housed in the legendary four-story townhouse at Rockefeller Center. A famed cocktail destination for over a century, the townhouse has a deep history rooted in Manhattan’s music and broadcast industry. A nod to New York’s decade-defining clubs and institutions, each floor is designed for a unique guest experience — from the first floor’s welcoming oak-paneled lobby that leads to the second and third floors’ intimate bar and full-service dining room, respectively, and finally Johnny’s, the fourth-floor event space. Designed by head bartender Tim Sweeney, the curated cocktail menu includes familiar favorites, and each one is named after the team’s favorite decade-defining bands, songs, or concerts at neighboring Radio City. 67 W 49th St, New York, NY 10112

THE JAZZ CLUB AT AMAN

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Jazz Club

It’s the era of jazz clubs in New York right now, and nestled in the iconic, quintessential New York concept reimagined by Aman, sits the Jazz Club. Inspired by the property in Courchevel, the Jazz Club brings a sophisticated speakeasy spirit back to Manhattan with nightly live performances, including jazz, alongside a range of other genres that stem from this great class of music. The elevated cocktail menu pays homage to the Manhattan melting pot with inventive cocktails paired with the finest wines and spirits. In fact, the signature cocktail for this winter is undoubtedly Le Mélézin, featuring Cognac, honey, lemon, pineapple, and pear. Private Entrance at 9 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019