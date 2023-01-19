Daniel Humm
Bentley Residences Hosted Kick-off Brunch for 2023 Motorcar Cavalcade

Haute Auto, News

The Miami Speed & Style Rally kick-off brunch was hosted at Bentley Residences ahead the 2023 Motorcar Cavalcade weekend.

Photo Credit: Bentley Residences

The celebratory kick-off event was marked by a police escorted entrance of a fleet of collectible, exotic and luxury cars, which totaled about $30M.

President of Dezer Development, Gil Dezer welcomed over 125 VIP guests and celebrities including Academy Award winning actor, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Adriana DeMoura and Kiki Barth from Real Housewives of Miami and Florida State House Representative, Fabian Basabe. As guests sipped on curated cocktails along the gorgeous Sunny Isles Beach oceanfront, they enjoyed a gourmet brunch along with personal tours of the Bentley Residences sales gallery.
Cuba Gooding Jr., Gil Dezer, Fabian Basabe, Sebastian Tettamanti

Photo Credit: Bentley Residences

Bentley Residences Miami marks the world’s first Bentley Motors co-branded luxury residential property encompassing a one-of-a-kind collection of 216 exquisitely finished residential units, each embracing an exquisite balance of indoor/outdoor living located on a private beachfront enclave. Every unit will encompass an individual balcony swimming pool, unobstructed seascapes, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows seamlessly implemented throughout the entire building.
Adriana de Moura, Kiki Barth

Photo Credit: Bentley Residences

The Bentley design team is collaborating with Dezer Development on the interior and exterior architecture of the building, translating Bentley’s impeccable design to the residential experience. Built with luxury car owners in mind, each residence will include an in-unit multi-car garage and the patented Dezervator multi-car elevator lift, alongside luxe amenities and world-class services.

Bentley Residences Miami’s units start at $5.25 million. Bentley Residences Miami, set to debut in Sunny Isles Beach in 2026.

