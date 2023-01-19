Photo Credit: London Concours

London is gearing up for its annual luxury auto event, and the 2023 London Concours promises to be a doozy, especially given that this year, homage will be paid to the Porsche 911 RS.

For one day only – Wednesday, the 7th of June – 50 landmark cars will be on display in the secluded Honorable Artillery Company grounds. Models on show will range from the seminal 2.7 RS up to the very latest iterations.

The display will feature cars such as the first model to wear the now famous RS badge: the 2.7 RS. Launched in 1972 to homologate the Carrera RSR racer, the 2.7 RS was significantly lighter than the standard car. Thanks to featherweight body panels and a stripped-out interior giving the 2.7 RS had a kerbweight of just 960kg in ultra-focused ‘sport’ guise. With a 210bhp flat-six motor, performance was superb for the period, with 0-60 dispatched in 5.8 seconds, and a top speed of 152mph. Handling at high speed was improved through the addition of the now iconic ‘ducktail’ spoiler, which boosted stability whilst also reducing drag. With just 1580 produced, the 2.7 RS ranks as one of the most sought-after drivers’ cars of all.

A year later, the 3.0 RS arrived to homologate an evolved RSR racer for the ’74 season. The 3.0-litre was more extreme than the 2.7 RS, designed to be just as at home on a circuit or tarmac rally stage as it was on the street. While the 2.7 was stripped out, the 3.0 RS was lighter still, thanks to the extensive use of fiberglass and thinner gauge steel for the body. It tipped the scales at just 900kg. With some 230bhp on tap, it could hit 60 mph from rest in 5 seconds flat. The 3.0 RS was a high-performance, visceral road car that was also highly competitive on track. These attributes coupled with its extraordinary scarcity – just 56 were built – have seen it take on legendary status in the ensuing decades. [It’s basically the holy grail for Porsche collectors.]

Another highly-sought after RS variant is the 993 RS – the last of the air-cooled models, which was introduced in 1995. Weight saving and purity of driving experience were again at the top of the agenda. The 993 RS variant had lighter body panels and thinner glass, while also ditching the standard 993’s central locking, radio as well as electric seats, mirrors and windows. The extensive diet resulted in a weight of just 1280kg, with handling further enhanced by a limited-slip diff and fully adjustable suspension. The package was rounded off with a 300bhp 3.8-liter motor, featuring forged pistons.

Another high-water mark for Porsche RS was the ultimate incarnation of the 997 GT3 RS: the 4.0-liter car. Produced between 2011 and 2012, it combined the beautifully balanced, communicative handling of the ’normal’ 3.8-liter car with a sensational, motorsport derived larger capacity motor. The 4.0-liter unit produced a 493bhp, well over the magic 100bhp per liter threshold, and revved all the way to 8500rpm. Extensive use of carbon for the body kept weight down to 1360kg, enabling the limited run – just 600 were made – 6-speed manual equipped machine to hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, and 193 mph flat out. Many rank the 4.0 RS among the finest Porsches of all.