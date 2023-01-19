Photo Credit: Victor Bellot

Paris’ storied Hôtel De Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, is getting that much more glamorous this month thanks to a partnership with Michelin star chef Paul Pairet, the founder-partner and chef de cuisine of restaurants Mr & Mrs Bund, cafe Polux, and the three Michelin star Ultraviolet, all located in Shanghai, China. The concepts, which launch on January 18, are similar, and equally as exciting.

Photo Credit: Virginie Garnier

The impetus behind NONOS, the more formal option, is to create lively, modern, city dining rooms that welcome both locals and hotel guests alike, day and night. The menu will serve both gourmet dishes and daily essentials, driving home the notion that simple foods are best. The French-style grill will turn the ordinary into the extraordinary by putting a spin on hearty fare, creating both retro and classic dishes, combining all the simple dishes Pairet loves.

Photo Credit: Victor Bellot

Meanwhile, Comestibles serves as a way of prolonging the NONOS experiences, serving as an informal and relaxed accompaniment. Made out to be a chic deli, the venue will entail a stylish snack bar; somewhere where locals and guests staying at Hotel de Crillon can grab a bite on the go from morning to midnight. Servings will include the city’s best seafood, charcuterie, smoked fish, cheeses, cakes and pastries.

Photo Credit: Virginie Garnier

These new concepts will join existing eateries including the Michelin star L’Écrin and the elegant all-day dining eatery Jardin d’Hiver.

Photo Credit: Victor Bellot

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel is located at 10 Pl. de la Concorde, 75008 Paris, France