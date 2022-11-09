DJ Khaled
Cover Story
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year

Holiday Spirit: Inside Tiffany & Co’s Andy Warhol-Inspired Campaign Starring Hailey Bieber

Fashion, Jewelry, News

by Adrienne Faurote & Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co.Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The holiday season is officially upon us, and Tiffany & Co. is celebrating with a new campaign starring their latest brand ambassador, Hailey Bieber. A collaboration with the estate of Andy Warhol, the campaign and video serve as a tribute to the artist’s iconic Factory and love for the holidays with a vibrant, limited-edition collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.“This holiday season, we wanted to celebrate Andy Warhol and uplift his connection to Tiffany & Co. by taking inspiration from the iconic greeting cards that he created for our clients in the ‘40s and ‘60s,” says Alexandre Arnault, the Tiffany & Co. Executive Vice President of Product and Communication. “The campaign video brings these elements together by paying homage to our longstanding relationship with one of the world’s most celebrated artists.” 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.The film, shot by Mario Sorrentini in New York City, shows Bieber as the glamorous host of the ultimate holiday party. The model hands out Tiffany’s signature Blue Boxes to her guests while they unwrap gift after gift celebrating the festive season. Inspired by Warhol’s infamous studio, the video celebrates the spirit of giving amid a soiree reminiscent of those decadent nights at The Factory with an expansive space illuminated by festive decor and sparkling Tiffany & Co. designs. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.In addition to the Warhol-inspired film, the luxury jewelry House is offering exclusive Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol limited-edition designs at its stores and on the website with the likes of colorful tableware, tree ornaments, playing cards, and more. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Oliver Stark
Celebrities
November 9, 2022
Getting To Know “9-1-1” Star Oliver Stark
By Laura Schreffler
News
November 9, 2022
The Boca Raton’s Luxurious $200 Million Makeover Exceeded Our Expectations
By Brooke Klaiman
Contessa Major Food Group Miami
Haute Cuisine
November 9, 2022
Meet Contessa: Major Food Group’s New Regal Dining Concept In The Miami Design District
By Adrienne Faurote
News
November 8, 2022
Prince William Steps Out at Hampton Court Palace for 10th Annual Tusk Awards Gala
By Alisa Roever

Los Angeles

New York

Miami