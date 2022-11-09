Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The holiday season is officially upon us, and Tiffany & Co. is celebrating with a new campaign starring their latest brand ambassador, Hailey Bieber. A collaboration with the estate of Andy Warhol, the campaign and video serve as a tribute to the artist's iconic Factory and love for the holidays with a vibrant, limited-edition collection.

"This holiday season, we wanted to celebrate Andy Warhol and uplift his connection to Tiffany & Co. by taking inspiration from the iconic greeting cards that he created for our clients in the '40s and '60s," says Alexandre Arnault, the Tiffany & Co. Executive Vice President of Product and Communication. "The campaign video brings these elements together by paying homage to our longstanding relationship with one of the world's most celebrated artists."

The film, shot by Mario Sorrentini in New York City, shows Bieber as the glamorous host of the ultimate holiday party. The model hands out Tiffany's signature Blue Boxes to her guests while they unwrap gift after gift celebrating the festive season. Inspired by Warhol's infamous studio, the video celebrates the spirit of giving amid a soiree reminiscent of those decadent nights at The Factory with an expansive space illuminated by festive decor and sparkling Tiffany & Co. designs.

In addition to the Warhol-inspired film, the luxury jewelry House is offering exclusive Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol limited-edition designs at its stores and on the website with the likes of colorful tableware, tree ornaments, playing cards, and more.