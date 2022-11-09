DJ Khaled
Meet Contessa: Major Food Group’s New Regal Dining Concept In The Miami Design District

Haute Cuisine, News

Contessa Major Food Group MiamiPhoto Credit: Michael Stavaridis

This fall, Major Food Group made another grandiose debut in the Miami Design District with the opening of Contessa. Sitting at the intersection of art, culture, and fashion, the two-story dining destination is rooted in the rich culture of the old-world sophistication of Northern Italy’s iconic villas and estates; in fact, Contessa translates to ‘Italian countess,’ embodying the very essence of the new restaurant. 

Contessa Major Food Group MiamiPhoto Credit: Michael Stavaridis

Upon entry, guests are immediately transported back to the 1960s in Lake Como with subtle design touches that allude to traditional Italian Riva boat design, like the high-gloss tweaked woodwork detailing. The first floor is teeming with lavish touches, from the emerald striped drapery and lush paintings to the jewel-toned marble floor embellished with a Deco pattern. But, perhaps the design focal point of the restaurant is the pink Venetian plaster on the walls and ceiling paired with bespoke Italian Murano light fixtures, ultimately setting the incredibly Italian glamorous mood. Upstairs, guests are whisked away to the upper dining room, inspired by a historic lakeside villa with elegant touches of golden antique mirrors set against a deep teal wall paneling for a more intimate atmosphere. 

Contessa Major Food Group MiamiPhoto Credit: Michael Stavaridis

Remaining true to the elegance of the design, Contessa’s menu also possesses an Italian sophistication. “Contessa Miami channels the singular sense of refinement and pleasure of those Northern Italian meals we wish could go on forever, right in the heart of the Magic City,” reveals Mario Carbone, Major Food Group Co-Founder, alongside Jeff Zalaznick and Rich Torrisi. “I can’t think of a more perfect location to bring this restaurant to life and to share with the people of Miami a menu dedicated to a rich and elegant region we’ve long hoped to celebrate.” The menu is teeming with classic Northern Italian dishes enhanced through Major Food Group’s contemporary lens, like the carpaccio of Chianina beef, octopus agrodolce con peperone, fusilli Genovese, 40-ounce dry-aged bistecca Fiorentina, and signature pizzas complemented by the desserts like homemade gelati, amaretti, and more. 

Contessa Major Food Group Miami
The Chianina Beef Carpaccio

Photo Credit: Michael Stavaridis

Contessa Major Food Group Miami
The Fusili Genovese

Photo Credit: Michael Stavaridis

And, of course, the wine and cocktails. Created by Major Food Group’s Wine Director John Slover, Contessa’s wine selection is highly curated from central and northern Itlaian denominations with a keen focus on Nebbiolo-based wines from Barolo, Barbaresco, Alte-Piedmont, and Lombardy — along with other premium wineries throughout France and North America. Bar Director Nathan McCarley O’Neill designed the cocktail list, taking inspiration from the swanky 1920s to create cocktails like the Negroni and Vesper, to name a few.

Contessa Major Food Group MiamiPhoto Credit: Michael Stavaridis

From the extravagant design and atmosphere to the culinary experience,  Contessa is an Italian dining oasis capturing the charm of the Miami Design District. “Contessa is grand and glamorous,” notes Zalaznick. “It’s designed to be an all-day anchor where you can eat, drink and celebrate into the night in the most elegant yet energetic neighborhood in Miami.”

Contessa is located at 111 NE 41st Street.

