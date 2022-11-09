The Boca Raton’s Luxurious $200 Million Makeover Exceeded Our Expectations

Two years ago, rumors spread high and low throughout the 561-area code about the pink tower undergoing a massive reconstruction. Was the landmark we knew it as no longer going to be pink? What were the members of the exclusive The Boca Raton to expect from the 200 million dollar redesign?

As the doors to the hotel closed and renovations began, members caught a glimpse of the renovations that were taking place. From the pool decks to the culinary delights, the hotel was undergoing a major makeover — and we’re giving it our haute stamp of approval.

Since 1926, the Boca Raton has been the luxurious members-only and hotel guests club that is comprised of five hotels amid 200 waterfront acres. In the mix of properties are the Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower, and Bungalows that have each brought their own flare of accommodations to the mix and are home to culinary delights — just one of the many perks to being a member of the exclusive club.

The culinary scene played an essential role throughout the revamp. The Boca Hotel partnered with Major Food Group’s (MFG) Mario Carbone to co-create a range of new, signature restaurants to drink & dine at like familiar dining destinations like Sadelle’s, The Flamingo Grill, Palm Court, and Principessa, as well as the latest and greatest, the Japanese Bocce Club.

Bagel towers, cocktails, lounges, sushi boats, and culinary options go beyond just those. You can even find yourself at the glamourous MB Supper Club to get the late-night, must-have espresso martini.

As the night evening draws to a close, or you’re in for a mid-day nap, you can head over to the Yacht Club upon reservation. The all-suite, adults-only Yacht Club is home to 112 elegant suites featuring private balconies with sweeping views of Lake Boca Raton and the yacht-line promenade. Personal concierge and floor butlers prepare each detail, and Yacht Club guests receive exclusive access to the stunning Spa Palerma pool and the Flybridge restaurant overlooking Lake Boca and the Atlantic Ocean.

But, if you are looking to step outside the room (escaping the indulgent Sadelle’s bagel or fixing your sweet tooth with a Maison Rose macaroon), Spa Palerma is the place to be. The 50,000-square-foot Alhambra-inspired wellness sanctuary has been reimagined. In addition to 44 treatment rooms, the enclave features a tranquil pool, Halotherapy Himalayan Salt Room, Aemotio Vichy Shower by Lemi, and luxurious ritual baths.

Guests can access the Harborside Pool Club, which features three pools, a 450-foot floating river, water slides, lavish cabanas, a pool bar serving bespoke cocktails and light bites, Banyan Bunch kids club, and more. The Pool Club will expand further in phase two of the renovations along with the Tower and other parts of the club.

The property also expands across Lake Boca to the beachside. Take a quick water taxi ride or a shuttle to The Beach Club to experience the delight of the crisp Florida beaches. With pool and beach service, a fitness room on deck, and fabulous bites and drinks, the Beach Club has a vast array of irresistible amenities.

Finally, The Boca Raton is the residence of the property and truly a home-away-from-home. Whether you want to tee up at the golf course, soak in the sun or find your perfect meeting spot, The Boca Raton allows you to achieve all that — in luxury.

We are so excited to see what else the elegant The Boca Raton has in store for guests and more! Visit TheBocaRaton.com to learn more.

All photos are courtesy of The Boca Raton.