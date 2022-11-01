DJ Khaled
Cover Story
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year

The Tayberry Group: Land Surveying In SWFL

City Guide, Haute Residence, Technology

REVOLUTIONIZING THE LAND SURVEYING INDUSTRY ONE PROJECT AT A TIME.

The Tayberry Group, a tailored service. With over 50 years of combined industry experience, to handle your project with the utmost professionalism. For development projects, reach out to contact@tayberry.group to set up an appointment to discuss. Additionally, brokerages or title companies looking for a land surveying partner reach out to The Tayberry Group directly, to set up a time to discuss opportunities. Otherwise, feel free to view their custom site www.Tayberry.Group/place-order and start working with them today!

Whether you are a realtor, title company, attorney, builder, or homeowner The Tayberry Group is equipped to serve you. With reasonable pricing, industry grade technology, and industry benchmark turnaround time, their team can handle any and all of your land survey needs. The Tayberry Group works throughout all of Southwest Florida, from Naples all the way to Orlando. They specialize in Boundary/Mortgage Surveys for closings. Currently their turnaround time is 3-4 weeks, which is around 2x faster than their competitors.

The Tayberry Group LLC. Located at 411 NE 2nd Place Cape Coral, Fl, 33909. 239.747.3550 www.tayberry.group

