Haute Living Makes A Splash At FLIBS Hosting A Must-Sea Mansion

A nautical week of all things sunglasses to super yachts transpired as the world’s largest in-water boat show officially set sail. The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show took over the seven seas last week, spanning across nearly 90 acres of sea and land exhibit space hosting over 100,000 attendees, 1,000 exhibitors, and over 1,300 vessels. This year, Haute Living made a splash in the yachting industry by partnering with Fraser Yachts for the iconic FLIBS 2022 Mansion pop-up.

Positioned perfectly on the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, the mansion’s prime location set the stage for beautiful scenery and gave mega yachts access to the mansion’s dock for daily showcases. Set amongst the sunny skies and peaceful waters, guests were served an array of hors d’oeuvres by Chef Sergio Steelefor while enjoying live DJ performances by DJ Sepi, water sports with Frasier’s ESurf Board, and tours of Fraser Yachts.

Signature cocktails were served generously throughout the 5-day event. Whispering Angel and Rums of Puerto Rico held pop-up bars overlooking the stunning pool. Made and named after Haute Living’s partners were also the XO Mule, Across the Latitude, and Takeoff Mimosa. XO, Latitude World, Rums of Puerto Rico, and City Furniture, who designed and furnished the estate, all contributed greatly to the success of the event.

To top off such a rewarding week, Fort Lauderdale mayor, Dean J. Trantalis issued an official proclamation to Haute Living and their partners for their efforts. Guests celebrated the Haute Living team and their partners as they were commended for their astounding philanthropy, charity, and years of continuous efforts throughout the South Florida community. Haute Living will be forever grateful for this honor and hope to raise a glass to many more in the future.