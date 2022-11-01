Naples Winter Wine Festival Gears Up For 2023

NAPLES WINTER WINE FESTIVAL HAS NOW SALUTED LEGENDARY Bordeaux Estate Owner Philippe Sereys de Rothschild as the honored vintner for 2023.

Bordeaux Estate owner Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Chairman and CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, has been selected as honored vintner of the 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival. The event announced its new dates for February 3-5, 2023, at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort here in Naples. Philippe is the son of Baroness Philippine de Rothschild and is now the head of the family company, which has expanded exponentially since he took on his current role. Rothschild will be recognized for his tremendous contributions to the wine industry, setting the stage for a one-of-a-kind weekend of wine and culinary experiences. Rothschild has assisted in curating said experiences, alongside an impressive line-up of internationally acclaimed vintners, chefs, and sommeliers from more than half-a-dozen countries.

“I am truly delighted to be recognized as this year’s honored vintner,” said Rothschild. “The Naples Winter Wine Festival has evolved into one of the premier charity wine auctions around the world, and I look forward to participating in the success of this iconic event.” Rothschild is the owner, alongside his siblings Camille Sereys de Rothschild and Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild, of two other classified growths at Pauillac in the Medoc: Château d’Armailhac and Château Clerc Milon, and he plays a leading role in the creation of Barons de Rothschild Champagnes. He also chairs the company that oversees the business, representing family shareholders. In memory of his mother, Philippe also serves as the President of the Philippine de Rothschild Corporate Foundation.

NCEF also recently announced that nationally acclaimed, newly Michelin-starred, James Beard Award winning chef, John Tesar — a former Bravo Top Chef contestant — will be celebrated as Chef de Cuisine at this year’s festival. A visionary chef renowned for his bold and daring moves, Tesar specializes in modern American cuisine prepared with authentic European techniques. He is the founder of the Michelin Star Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, as well as the critically acclaimed Knife Steakhouse concept in Dallas, and Outer Reef, a seafood restaurant in Dana Point, California.

As the Festival’s Chef De Cuisine, Tesar will be recognized for his classically trained approach and his reinvention of the class steakhouse dining experience. “The Naples Winter Wine Festival has built a reputation as one of the world’s premier charity wine auctions, attracting some of the very best chefs and vintners from all regions of the globe,” Tesar said. “I am astounded at the impact they have had on underprivileged and at-risk children in the community and I am sincerely honored to have been selected as the 2023 Chef de Cuisine.”

A native New Yorker, Tesar launched his career with a summer job in a Hamptons pub. He later received training from Paris’ La Varenne École de Cuisine, working at Westhampton’s Club Pierre for six years until ultimately purchasing it. Tesar furthered his craft during the 1990s at several iconic New York City restaurants, including the Supper Club, where he worked alongside celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, before joining Chef Rick Moonen in Las Vegas at RM Seafood.

