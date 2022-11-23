Photo Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Loof

Swarvoski brings its crystallized magic to New York City this holiday season with a stunning winter wonderland display. The iconic Mark Hotel is transformed into an extraordinary display of Swarvoski decorations inspired by the holiday season’s favorite cookie, gingerbread. This lifelike gingerbread house is adorned with every festive element, from candy canes to Santas to toy soldiers to the ultimate finishing touch, a sparkling emerald green ribbon.

With the unveiling of this installation, Swarvoski CEO Alex Nasard says, “New York City is synonymous with the holidays, which makes this a natural partnership for us. Swarvoski brings joy to everyone through our creations, and we are delighted to ignite this year’s celebrations with our ornaments and figurines, which truly showcase Swarvoski’s creativity and unique savoir-faire. With mesmerizing experiences, like our gingerbread house at The Mark, we invite everyone to open the wonder.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Loof

Designed by Swarvoski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, The Mark’s facade has been reimagined in crystallized gingerbread form, with two matching candy carts by the entrance selling hot chocolate and edible crystal lollipops. Engelbert says, “The Mark is a New York City icon, and we are so pleased to bring Swarvoski’s vision of holiday joy and wonder to this prestigious hotel. For me, gingerbread evokes childlike wonder, inspiring us to dream, so it has been a great pleasure to design an experience that will spark people’s imaginations at this magical time of year.”

The magic continues inside the hotel lobby with a magnificent Christmas tree and jewelry showcases that offer inspiration for this season’s gifting ahead. “With this year’s extraordinary holiday display, done in collaboration with Swarvoski, we are excited to continue our tradition of creating magical moments at The Mark Hotel. This glittering winter wonderland will bring joy and love to our beloved New York City at the most wonderful time of the year,” says Izak Senbahar, President of Alexico Group and owner of The Mark Hotel.

The Swarvoski holiday installation will be at The Mark, New York, from November 14th, 2022, to January 7th, 2023.