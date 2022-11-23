Throughout the last few years, some of fashion’s most prestigious brands have made their way down to the Magic City to be a part of Art Basel Miami Beach and the festivities that take place during Miami Art Week. And this year is no different. In fact, the week has become dominated by luxury fashion houses’ extravagant events, exhibitions, and more. From Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta to Saint Laurent and AMI, discover Haute Living’s ultimate guide to luxury fashion happenings during Art Basel Miami Beach 2022.

LOUIS VUITTON

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton will exhibit selected works by a curated ensemble of the world’s most-renowned artists as part of Art Basel Miami Beach, held at the Convention Center in Miami Beach. Major collaborations that will be featured in the Louis Vuitton lounge include two wax figures of Yayoi Kusama, created by the artist herself; a panda figure sculpture by Takashi Murakami on a vintage Louis Vuitton trunk; paintings by Richard Prince and Alex Katz; a photo by Jean Larivière, and the now iconic Artycapucines collection. As a celebration of the Maison’s relationship with Yayoi Kusama — and to mark the 10th anniversary of the first collaboration — exclusive new pieces will be showcased for the first time as a teaser of the upcoming collaboration.

BOTTEGA VENETA

Photo Credit: Courtesy

For its first partnership with Design Miami/, Bottega Veneta will present an installation that follows an unprecedented commission by Creative Director Matthieu Blazy as he tapped Gaetano Pesce to design Bottega Veneta’s Summer 2023 show space in Milan, which included a sculptural resin floor and 400 resin chairs.

FENDI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi Casa will host the grand opening of its very first flagship store in the U.S. in the heart of the Miami Design District. And, as usual, Fendi will have an exhibition within Design Miami.

GIORGIO ARMANI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani is unveiling LOVE at Art Basel Miami. The project fuses art, fashion, and technology to create a multi-dimensional conversation reflecting love. In some of the most beautiful corners of the Miami Design District, Giorgio Armani has positioned four large-scale blue animal sculptures created by the Italian artist Marcantonio. The sculptures feature unexpected animal pairings embracing elements of love. They are also the main characters of an augmented reality adventure. After unlocking the experience through a QR code, the animals come to life and lead the viewer along an unexpected path,

SAINT LAURENT

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent is presenting an exhibition planned and curated by Madonna and Anthony Vaccarello to celebrate the re-edition by Rive Droite of Madonna’s groundbreaking book Sex, published by Callaway. Saint Laurent Rive Droite will present large-format images from the book during the contemporary art fair in a temporary beachfront box built especially for the occasion.

AMI X MAGNUM PHOTOS TRAVELING EXHIBITION VERNISSAGE

Beloved French brand AMI is bringing Family, the traveling art exhibition showcasing the collaboration between AMI and Magnum Photos, to Art Basel Miami Beach this year. The two came together to commission 13 members of the renowned photography agency and two guest video artists to interpret the theme of family.

DOLCE & GABBANA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana is set to unveil the Alta Gioielleria collections, showcasing the creative expression of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana through an evocative tale of Italian artistic treasures and crafts that come to life through one-of-a-kind jewelry creations as well as the Dolce & Gabbana Casa Collection.

ALEXANDERWANG

Photo Credit: Courtesy of alexanderwang

The new alexanderwang pop-up, which recently debuted in the Miami Design District, is definitely an Art Basel destination. The 3,700 square foot space is created as an entrance to the alexanderwang world with a layout that provides a unique shopping experience.

TAG HEUER

TAG Heuer will be celebrating its latest collaboration with artist RIOCAM highlighting the new Porsche RS 2.7 timepieces.

BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB

Photo Credit: Courtesy

For the exclusive capsule launch, BBC ICECREAM tapped Todd James to create a collection that highlights his penchant for vibrant visuals, fun scenes, and colorwork. Honoring graphic artist SK8THING, who imagined and illustrated artwork for BBC ICECREAM during the early 2000s, Todd James reimagines a curation of the brand’s classic logos and graphics for a special edition BBC x Todd James Capsule Collection.

THE NIKE “VIRGIL ABLOH: THE CODES C/O ARCHITECTURE” EXHIBITION

Nike will be hosting a four-day experience that is in honor of the late Virgil Abloh’s creative legacy while also debuting the Off-White x Nike Terra Forma.

Other luxury fashion houses like Tiffany & Co., Jimmy Choo, Loro Piana, Hublot, Balmain, and more are set to make a major splash in Miami this year. Stay up to date as Haute Living will be continually updating the guide ahead of Miami Art Week.