Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Announces A New Expression For Phantom Series II

Haute Auto, News

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II presents a series of enhancements to the marque’s eighth-generation Phantom, including a new “Rolls-Royce Connected” feature.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars enjoy an expansive lifetime, ultimately becoming timeless expressions of great taste and beauty. The Rolls-Royce Phantom embodies this regard to a unique perfection, as it is revered for its timeless elegance.

“Phantom occupies an unrivaled position at the very apex of the luxury world,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “As our pinnacle product, it represents the very best of Rolls-Royce design, engineering and craftsmanship – a perfect blend of vision, creativity, the finest materials, skill, patience and precision. With Phantom Series II, we have retained and carefully protected everything our clients’ love about this superlative and luxurious item; subtle, yet meaningful enhancements reflect their evolving tastes and requirements.”

The eight-generation of the Phantom was presented in 2017. Upon embarking on the creation of a new expression for the Phantom, engineers and designers wanted to retain Phantom’s commanding presence, first and foremost. This has been further enhanced by a new polished horizontal line between the daytime running lights above the Pantheon Grille. The grille itself is now laminated, a feature which was debuted and popularized by Ghost. The headlights are graced with intricate laser-cut bezel star lights, creating a visual connection with the Starlight Headliner inside, and adding further surprise and delight to Phantom’s night-time presence.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

As for Phantom’s side profile, marque enthusiasts can expect Rolls-Royce’s signature short front and long rear overhang, long wheelbase and broad c-pillar, the latter giving greater privacy for occupants. The silhouette preserves the elegant key lines running from the Spirit of Ecstasy to the tapering rear tail. The side profile is further enhanced with a suite of new wheels. A 3D, milled, stainless steel wheel with triangular facets is available to commission in a fully or part-polished finish. Alternatively, Phantom may be graced with a truly elegant disc wheel, recalling the romance of 1920’s Rolls-Royce motor cars. 

Phantom’s sumptuous interior remains almost unaltered: the steering wheel has been made slightly thicker, providing a more connected and immediate point of contact for the owner-driver.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Another exciting enhancement for this model is the official debut of “Rolls-Royce Connected.” This enables the owner to send an address directly to the motor car from Whispers, the Rolls-Royce private-members’ Application, providing seamless navigation to an event, restaurant, dealership or even the Home of Rolls-Royce itself. ‘Rolls-Royce Connected’ also displays the motor car’s location, security status and current ‘health’ condition on Whispers; at the touch of a button, the owner can contact a preferred dealership for any servicing requirements or information about the car.

