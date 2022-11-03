DJ Khaled
Cover Story
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year

Real Estate Moguls Gather in Miami for Haute Residence Luxury Real Estate Summit 2022

Haute Residence, Haute Scene, News

 

Kamal Hotchandani, Robert Rivani, Carlos Rosso, Manny Varas, and David Rousso

This week Haute Residence gathered some of the most innovative leaders in South Florida real estate for their Luxury Real Estate Summit of 2022 here in Miami, FL. The summit had a number of panels including the “South Florida Power Brokers Panel” and “Leaders in Innovation and Design” giving those in attendance the inside scoop on the exciting nature of South Florida real estate.

Cheryl Casone

 

Held at the Bentley Residences in Miami, the summit allows players in the real estate game varied levels of involvement to gain insight into the real estate industry and meet with valued members of the community. VIP attendees had the opportunity to dine in an intimate setting last night to help celebrate the summit’s opening night. Today guests have a full lineup of events ranging from exciting panel discussions with industry titans to lunch and networking opportunities. The entire summit was moderated by Fox Business News Anchor and American Dream Home Host, Cheryl Casone. 

Edgardo Defortuna, Louis Birdman, Gil Dezer, Michael Stern, and Dan Kodsi

 

The summit kicked off with the “Titans of Miami” panel featuring Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development; Louis Birdman, owner of Birdman Real Estate Development; Edgardo Defortuna, president and CEO of Fortune International Group; Michael Stern, Founder and CEO of JDS Development Group; and Dan Kodsi, CEO of Royal Palm Companies. Each of these men is a titan of the real estate industry in their own right and led a very interesting panel talking about the future of Miami real estate.

Olivia Hsu Decker with International Power Broker Panelists

For the “International Power Brokers” panel, Tim Fenton of Blue Zone Realty International weighed in on maintaining real estate relationships globally and his 30 years in the industry. Fenton was joined by Miami native, Nathan Zeder of Jills Zeder Group; Adam Modlin, CEO of Modlin Group; Oren Alexander, Co-Founder of the Alexander Team; Richard Steinberg, Broker at Compass; and Olivia Hsu Decker, Co-Owner of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dina Goldentayer, Nelson Gonzalez, Margit Brandt, Sebastian Tettamanti, and Audrey Ross

This led to the “Power Brokers of South Florida” panel which featured Audrey Ross, Ph.D., VP of Compass; Nelson Gonzalez, Senior VP of Berkshire Hathaway HomeService EWM Realty; Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties; Sebastian Tettamanti, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing at Dezer Development; and Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Manny Varas and David Rousso

The summit ended with the “Leaders in Innovation and Design” panel featuring David Rousso, Co-Owner of Pedini Miami; Manny Varas, President & CEO of MV Group; Carlos Rosso, Founder of Rosso Development; and Robert Rivani, President of Black Lion Investment Group.

We were thrilled to have such notable real estate industry members joining us for the summit to discuss all things luxury real estate. Each panel was a unique and informative learning and networking experience for all involved. We thank all of our panelists for sharing their knowledge and expertise, and we can’t wait for Real Estate Summit 2023!

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Casey Affleck
Celebrities
November 4, 2022
Casey Affleck Took A Sustainable Roadtrip. Here Is What He Learned.
By Laura Schreffler
Cruise Control: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Chanel Cruise 2022/23 Collection
Editorials
November 4, 2022
Cruise Control: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Chanel Cruise 2022/23 Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Auto
November 3, 2022
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Announces A New Expression For Phantom Series II
By Haute Living
News
November 3, 2022
INK Entertainment Presents Toronto Hotspot Sofia to Miami’s Design District
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami