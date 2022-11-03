Real Estate Moguls Gather in Miami for Haute Residence Luxury Real Estate Summit 2022

This week Haute Residence gathered some of the most innovative leaders in South Florida real estate for their Luxury Real Estate Summit of 2022 here in Miami, FL. The summit had a number of panels including the “South Florida Power Brokers Panel” and “Leaders in Innovation and Design” giving those in attendance the inside scoop on the exciting nature of South Florida real estate.

Held at the Bentley Residences in Miami, the summit allows players in the real estate game varied levels of involvement to gain insight into the real estate industry and meet with valued members of the community. VIP attendees had the opportunity to dine in an intimate setting last night to help celebrate the summit’s opening night. Today guests have a full lineup of events ranging from exciting panel discussions with industry titans to lunch and networking opportunities. The entire summit was moderated by Fox Business News Anchor and American Dream Home Host, Cheryl Casone.

The summit kicked off with the “Titans of Miami” panel featuring Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development; Louis Birdman, owner of Birdman Real Estate Development; Edgardo Defortuna, president and CEO of Fortune International Group; Michael Stern, Founder and CEO of JDS Development Group; and Dan Kodsi, CEO of Royal Palm Companies. Each of these men is a titan of the real estate industry in their own right and led a very interesting panel talking about the future of Miami real estate.

For the “International Power Brokers” panel, Tim Fenton of Blue Zone Realty International weighed in on maintaining real estate relationships globally and his 30 years in the industry. Fenton was joined by Miami native, Nathan Zeder of Jills Zeder Group; Adam Modlin, CEO of Modlin Group; Oren Alexander, Co-Founder of the Alexander Team; Richard Steinberg, Broker at Compass; and Olivia Hsu Decker, Co-Owner of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

This led to the “Power Brokers of South Florida” panel which featured Audrey Ross, Ph.D., VP of Compass; Nelson Gonzalez, Senior VP of Berkshire Hathaway HomeService EWM Realty; Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties; Sebastian Tettamanti, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing at Dezer Development; and Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The summit ended with the “Leaders in Innovation and Design” panel featuring David Rousso, Co-Owner of Pedini Miami; Manny Varas, President & CEO of MV Group; Carlos Rosso, Founder of Rosso Development; and Robert Rivani, President of Black Lion Investment Group.

We were thrilled to have such notable real estate industry members joining us for the summit to discuss all things luxury real estate. Each panel was a unique and informative learning and networking experience for all involved. We thank all of our panelists for sharing their knowledge and expertise, and we can’t wait for Real Estate Summit 2023!