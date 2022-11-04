DJ Khaled
Cruise Control: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Chanel Cruise 2022/23 Collection

Editorials, Fashion

Photo Credit: Danny Cardozo

The Chanel Cruise 2022/23 collection has officially arrived from Monte-Carlo in Miami for an exclusive runway show tonight. Embracing the joie de vivre of Monte-Carlo, from motorsports to holiday at sea, the Chanel Cruise 2022/23 collection by Virginie Viard introduces auto-inspired styles, like the driver’s jumpsuit in tweed and the racing helmet à la handbag, as well as stunning sequenced numbers. A collection that embodies Karl Lagerfeld’s love affair with Monaco, the cruise collection fuses modern, sporty silhouettes with sophisticated, feminine touches — a design driving-force that continues to define Chanel.

PHOTOGRAPHER DANNY CARDOZO
STYLIST & ART DIRECTOR VERONICA GARROTE & CHARLIE RINCON
FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
HAIRSTYLIST & MAKEUP ARTIST MARK WILLIAMSON AT ARTIST MANAGEMENT MIAMI
MODEL RENATA GUBAYEVA AT WOMEN 360 MANAGEMENT
PROPS MIAMI VINTAGE PROP CARS
DIGITECH JP CUNNINGHAM 
PHOTOGRAPHER ASSISTANTS ALEX LARSON & JACQUES BRUNA
STYLIST ASSISTANT MORGAN BIRDWELL

ALL CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES BY CHANEL.

Photo Credit: Danny Cardozo

Photo Credit: Danny Cardozo

SHOT ON LOCATION AT ONE THOUSAND MUSEUM, PENTHOUSE 540; LISTED BY LOURDES ALATRISTE OF DOUGLAS ELLIMAN.

