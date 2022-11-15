Julius Randle
Emillions “Art Ave To 5th” Avenue Benefitting Children’s Advocacy Center

Art, City Guide, Haute Design

EMILLIONS ART WILL HOST “ART AVE TO 5TH” ON NOVEMBER 19TH; A PORTION OF ALL SALES TO BENEFIT CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTER.

Photo Credit: Emillions Art

Emillions Art will kick off the upcoming art season with a special exhibition of art “downstairs” on the main floor outside its gallery along Fifth Avenue South. The “Art Ave to 5th” event will feature 10 to 12 mixed works with easels and offer the community a sampling of the wide variety of styles that Emillions Art has to provide.

Marilyn by Paul Arts

Photo Credit: Emillions Art

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19th with a portion of all sales benefitting the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), a local non-profit that provides assistance to child victims of abuse and neglect and improves the lives of at-risk children and their families through prevention services. CAC is in need of new equipment as well as a new space until its existing building can be rebuilt following Hurricane Ian.

Miles Davis by Robin Austin

Photo Credit: Emillions Art

“This inaugural event will give Emillions Art a chance to meet new clientele by bringing a variety of art works by multiple artists down to the ground level while promoting the gallery upstairs,” said Marlissa Gardiner, founder of Emillions Art. “It also gives us the opportunity to provide 20 percent of the sales to an important charity in our community.”

The exhibit is open to the public in the alley below Emillions’ showroom at 837 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 202. For information, visit www.emillionsart.com or call 239.687.3101.

