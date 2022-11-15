Haute Living Celebrates NBA Cover Star Julius Randle in New York City

Haute Living welcomed the New York Nicks’ very own Julius Randle as he joined the list of prestigious cover stars. This month’s feature pictures the first-time NBA All-Star front and center with the issue in collaboration with Rolls Royce. The cover was launched this past weekend with a celebratory cover dinner. The dinner was held at the upscale Mr. Chow in New York City and was also sponsored in partnership with Rolls Royce.

Known for hosting some of New York’s most important parties and serving upscale Chinese Cuisine, the cover dinner was held at the upscale Mr. Chow in New York City. Throughout the night, bottles of Telmont Champagne were popped and poured out to raise toasts to the NBA’s most improved player and his recent accomplishment.

The tasteful menu started off with Chicken Satay, Mr. Chow Noodles, Pot Stickers, and Scallion Pancakes, followed by Steamed Sea Bass, Velvet Chicken, Ma Mignon, and Lamb with Spring Onion. To finalize, Sorbet, Dessert Slices, and Fruit Dessert Plates were served.

Randle arrived accompanied by his wife Kendra Randle and friends. Amolia Cesar, one of the world’s top Celebrity Fitness Coaches, was in attendance along with Basketball Trainer and former player at West Virginia University, Tyler Relph. Other notable guests included Roman Rakovsky, Joella Rakovsky, Edward Mermelstein, and Haute Living Co-Founder Seth Semilof.