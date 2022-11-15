Julius Randle
Haute Living Celebrates NBA Cover Star Julius Randle in New York City

Haute Scene, News

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Julius Randle attends the Haute Living Celebration of Julius Randle With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Mr Chow on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Haute Living welcomed the New York Nicks’ very own Julius Randle as he joined the list of prestigious cover stars. This month’s feature pictures the first-time NBA All-Star front and center with the issue in collaboration with Rolls Royce. The cover was launched this past weekend with a celebratory cover dinner. The dinner was held at the upscale Mr. Chow in New York City and was also sponsored in partnership with Rolls Royce. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Julius Randle, Kendra Randle, and Roman Rakovsky attend the Haute Living Celebration of Julius Randle With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Mr Chow on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Known for hosting some of New York’s most important parties and serving upscale Chinese Cuisine, the cover dinner was held at the upscale Mr. Chow in New York City. Throughout the night, bottles of Telmont Champagne were popped and poured out to raise toasts to the NBA’s most improved player and his recent accomplishment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Julius Randle attends the Haute Living Celebration of Julius Randle With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Mr Chow on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)

The tasteful menu started off with Chicken Satay, Mr. Chow Noodles, Pot Stickers, and Scallion Pancakes, followed by Steamed Sea Bass, Velvet Chicken, Ma Mignon, and Lamb with Spring Onion. To finalize, Sorbet, Dessert Slices, and Fruit Dessert Plates were served.

Randle arrived accompanied by his wife Kendra Randle and friends. Amolia Cesar, one of the world’s top Celebrity Fitness Coaches, was in attendance along with Basketball Trainer and former player at West Virginia University, Tyler Relph. Other notable guests included Roman Rakovsky, Joella Rakovsky, Edward Mermelstein, and Haute Living Co-Founder Seth Semilof. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Roman Rakovsky and Joella Rakovsky attend the Haute Living Celebration of Julius Randle With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Mr Chow on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)
