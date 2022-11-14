Dr. Joseph Racanelli discusses the Mommy Makeover

The mommy makeover has emerged as an increasingly popular cosmetic surgery solution that helps to reverse the effects that pregnancy has on a woman’s body. While some fortunate new moms are able to get back into pre-pregnancy shape, the majority of women undergo irreversible changes that diet and exercise simply cannot address.

Issues that are unable to be repaired with just diet and exercise such as stretch marks, excess skin, and muscle separation can be solved with a tummy tuck. Other post-pregnancy dilemmas, such as a reduction in breast volume after months of breastfeeding, can be fixed with breast implants. A mommy makeover combines popular surgical procedures to provide an overall solution to get back into a confident and shapely figure.

What is included?

A mommy makeover is a combination of cosmetic surgeries that is custom for each woman depending on the types of issues they wish to resolve. The most common procedures include:

-Liposuction: fat removal procedure that slims and reshapes the desired area of the body

-Abdominoplasty: also known as a tummy tuck – improves stomach shape and appearance

-Breast Augmentation: improves the size and shape of the breasts

-Breast Lift: lifts the breasts by removing skin and tightening the surrounding tissue

-Brazilian Butt Lift (Fat Grafting): transfers fat from the abdomen, hips, lower back, or thighs to the buttocks

Any of the above procedures can be used in a mommy makeover. During your consultation, your doctor will examine you to determine the best combination of procedures to achieve the desired end result.

What are the benefits of a mommy makeover?

Naturally, the main benefit of a mommy makeover is the physical benefit of turning back the years and having a more youthful overall appearance. Your mommy makeover will restore firmness and elasticity to your body, which also can restore substantial confidence in your self-image.

What is recovery like?

Recovery will depend on the number of procedures included in the mommy makeover, as well as the scope of the procedures. If your mommy makeover includes only minor liposuction and perhaps a mini-abdominoplasty, recovery may only take a few weeks to be completely back to your normal routine.

However, if you’re combining a full abdominoplasty, a breast augmentation, and throwing in a Brazilian butt lift, the total recovery time could end up being one to two months. Your doctor will explain the many steps that you will go through.

You will be able to go home on the same day that you receive the surgery, and you will walk and continue to do activities of daily living during the first week, but at a slightly bent position due to the recovery of the abdomen. After a few weeks, you should be able to discontinue medication and return to light activity. After 6-8 weeks a light exercise program is possible, and after 3-6 months you should be 100%.

Other specifics, such as bandages and compression garments, avoiding pressure on certain parts of the body, or advantageous sleeping positions, will depend on the types of surgery performed and will be discussed in detail during a consultation with your surgeon.

Who is a mommy makeover candidate?

“The most important note of candidacy for a mommy makeover is that the series of procedures should only be done on someone who is not planning on having any more children. You’ve successfully completed the miracle of childbirth and deserve the opportunity to give yourself the gift of renewed youth and restored confidence.” – Dr. Joseph Racanelli

If you want to have more kids, it is recommended to hold off on the surgeries until you are sure that you are finished. It could potentially be a large personal cost to transform your body just to have another pregnancy bring up new issues and reverse the benefits of the surgery.

Consultation

If you think that you are a candidate for a mommy makeover, reach out to Dr. Racanelli, or your local plastic surgery expert today and schedule a consultation.

