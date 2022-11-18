Photo Credit: Courtesy of Eden Roc Miami Beach

Cheers to the collaboration we never knew we needed. Until the first week in December, Eden Roc Miami Beach has teamed up with Aperol Spritz to introduce exclusive Aperol Spritz Cabanas at their main pool so guests can indulge in spritz throughout the month. This allows guests to enjoy the ocean and poolside views while lounging in their ever-so-luxurious cabanas.

Designed in Aperol Spritz’s signature orange hue, guests who book one of the five Aperol branded Cabanas will receive two perfect 3-2-1 spritz per person, Aperol towels, Bluetooth speakers, sunglasses, hats, and more to enjoy with their complementary cabana service.

Those who don’t book a cabana but still want a little taste of Italy in Miami can find a private Aperol lounge at Eden Roc Miami Beach’s Aquatic Garden. The lounge features a pergola with games and plenty of spots to relax, sip on a spritz, and enjoy their fun in the Miami sun.

In addition to the exclusive cabana experience, guests can discover the hidden gems within the Eden Roc Miami beach, from the Esencia Spa, a wellness oasis, to the bi-monthly “Doggy Yoga” session benefiting local animal rescue Animal Lovers Rescue. As Miami Beach enters its peak season, Eden Roc Miami Beach and Aperol Spritz have created the perfect beach oasis getaway.