Photo Credit: BFA/Darian DiCianno

Rōze Traore is an anomaly. As an incredibly talented chef, media personality, entrepreneur, and style icon, Traore has made a name for himself through his highly curated and unique dining experience for luxury brands. Traore has been behind some of the most prestigious restaurants in the world, like Eleven Madison Park and The NoMad. Blending his unparalleled passions for food, art, and fashion, Traore was asked to be the guest chef at the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala made possible by Dior, where he would curate a menu inspired by the current exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum: Alex Katz: Gathering. Haute Living sat down with Traore to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look as he prepared for an evening full of art, a culinary journey, and of course, Dior.

Photo Credit: BFA/Darian DiCianno

HAUTE LIVING: Congratulations on an incredible evening. Can you walk us through how you decided on the menu for the evening?

TRAORE: The first step was visiting the Guggenheim during off hours to visualize how this event would come to life and checking out the kitchen.

Then I did some research and really analyzed Alex Katz’s work. I’ve always said simplicity is key and speaks volumes when it comes to my dishes, so that was something I noticed I had in common with Katz’s work. In addition to keeping the menu streamlined and visually clean, I also wanted to highlight some seasonally favorite ingredients, providing an up-scale but reminiscent and cozy vibe.

HL: What were some menu highlights?

RT: Definitely the Artichokes with Parmesan, Artichoke Crisps, and Herbs, the Dry Aged Beef Rib Eye with Chanterelles, Burgundy Truffles, and Potato Pave, the Cauliflower 3 Ways as the vegan option, and the Poached Quince which is Pistachio Cake, Whipped Coconut Yogurt, and Vanilla.

HL: How did you prepare for the gala? What was your ‘getting ready’ process like?

RT: I woke up at 5 am in order to get to the prep kitchen for prep until 2 PM. From that point, we went to the museum, did some more prep, and ensured everything was perfect. When it was time to take red carpet pictures, I changed into my Dior suit. I didn’t want to be away from the kitchen for too long, so after taking some quick pictures, I ran back and changed into my chef coat to help push out the 2nd course.

HL: How did you decide on what to wear? What vibe were you going for?

RT: Dior dressed me for the event. They are very well aware of my aesthetic, and what I generally feel comfortable with, so the team was able to choose an understated but sophisticated black suit, accompanied by accessories typical to my style (i.e. neckerchief).

Photo Credit: BFA/Darian DiCianno

HL: How do you fuse the fashion, art, and food industries? What relationship do they play in your life?

RT: These three elements are really what guide my life. I truly don’t see where the three end or begin, as they’re all really one thing to me. As a chef, my food is 100% influenced by the fashion I wear and the art I consume. Becoming an art and fashion enthusiast has made me a better chef, a more critical thinker, and more creative on every level.