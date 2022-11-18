Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Just in time for the haute holiday season ahead, Louis Vuitton unveiled a special pop-up in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City in honor of their new Sparkle Pump Collection that launched on November 4th. The new collection of dreamy heels is presented alongside the fashion house’s iconic Coussin leather goods and curated accessories in a specially designed interior with logo-patented walls and a royal blue carpet designed for a unique retail experience.

Louis Vuitton’s Sparkle Pumps are a refined design crafted from supple calf leather. Distinguished by its pointed toes and feminine flared heel, silver-tone metal details further elevate the shoe. The elegant lines of the Sparkle slingback pump are highlighted by smooth calf leather. The flared heel features a gold-tone metal insert engraved with the LV Circle signature while the elasticized back strap is embellished with a Monogram-engraved chain to match the Coussin bags.

Available in leather, suede, stress, and sequin styles, the collection consists of 13 styles, with 9 exclusive models to the United States to match every personality. Discover all the styles at the Louis Vuitton SoHo Pop-Up at 122 Greene Street New York, NY 100112, or at www.louisvuitton.com.