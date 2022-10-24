The fifth annual Exotics Car Showcase announces its premier automotive event to be held at the Dania Pointe Shopping Center in Dania Beach, FL on Sunday, November 13th, from 11am to 4pm.

Photo Credit: Floyd Raglin

Dania Pointe will feature 250 highly-curated vehicles on display with over 5,000 visitors expected to attend from across South Florida and beyond.

“We are thrilled to build our new relationship with Dania Pointe for our South Florida event as it’s become nationally recognized and this year it will be even better than ever before,” said Floyd Rag, Event Producer and Co-Founder of Supercar Saturdays Florida.

The event provides a unique view of the rarest and most coveted automobiles in the world and provides an opportunity for car enthusiasts to meet the owners of these incredible and elegant pieces of machinery that are the ultimate luxury symbol.

Guests will be able to see some of the rarest, most expensive vehicles during the show including, but not limited to the following Hyper-cars: Ferrari Monza SP2 valued at $2 million; Ferrari Enzo valued at $1 million; Pagani Huayra Roadsters valued at $3 million each; Porsche 918 valued at more than $1 million; McLaren Sennas and P1, valued at $1.3 million each; and Formula 1 Race Car. The 2022 event will feature several categories of vehicles, such as race car row, classic car row, million-dollar row, Supercar row and dealer row.

Photo Credit: Floyd Raglin

Attendees will also enjoy a wide range of retail, dining and entertainment options. Learn more by clicking on their website: Dania Pointe. Event sponsors include: Warren Henry Auto Group, Lamborghini/Bugatti Broward, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, The Creative Workshop, Haute Living Media Group, Ikonick Collection, Doral Collision Center VP Racing Fuel, Haute Auto, Doral Collision Mantfup, Coastal Elevator’s, HGreg Luxury Cars, Ticket Clinic, Tint Haus, Weinstein Legal, Cigarz up, McLaren Palm Beach, Drive Boat Ride, Natuherbs, PepBoys, Zephyrhills, FTL Collection, BurgerFi and The Moto Lawyer. The Wounded Warriors Relief Fund will also be the non-profit beneficiary of the event.