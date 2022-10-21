John Wall
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
The Resop Team Is Always Ahead Of The Heard

Wildly Different  Ahead of the Herd.

The Agency is a unique kind of real estate company, defined by our strength of character, rebellious spirit, and passion for reinvention. Revolutionizing real estate is what we do, and it’s what managing partners Chris and Kara Resop stand behind with the utmost confidence. “We are creators, we are deliberate thinkers, we move through life with intention, we’re serious about the company we keep, and we believe in dreaming big,” The Resop Team says.

As an incredibly successful husband and wife real estate duo, Chris and Kara Resop are globally known as The Resop Team. They bring a wealth of local Southwest Florida insight and an
extraordinary work ethic to the brokerage. They have completed over 200 real estate transactions since 2015, and nearly $700M in sales, setting them apart as top agents at The Agency.

Chris and Kara have lived a life unlike most. Once married, The Resop Team jetted off, spending the next decade traveling the country for Chris’s career in the MLB, including living in Japan for two years while Chris played for the Hanshin Tigers. During this time, with their two small children, Kara continued to negotiate personal real estate sales and help fellow MLB families buy their forever homes. When Chris retired from his Major League Baseball career in 2014, they set off to redefine Naples’ luxury real estate market. “It was natural for me to transition into real estate, it felt familiar,” Chris says. “The part that intrigued me most was the fact that real estate has no ceiling. I have the freedom and ability to take my career as far as I want to. The competitor in me honored and respected this notion. I turned off my baseball career overnight and turned on my real estate career like a light switch.”

Chris and Kara have come remarkably far in the past eight years and have built an expansive network of trust and passion for the business. “It’s amazing how the dots have connected, and taken us full circle,” Kara says. “Today, we don’t run on fear — we run on vision. I know we are the creators of our lives. We’re careful now to be conscious of our thoughts and we deliberately choose to think and feel good as often as we can. It’s easy to say life is happening to us, but the reality is we create it.”

Chris and Kara know what it takes to assist their clients  smooth and effective transactions. Dedicated, diligent, and loyal, The Resop Team can guide you into the perfect home or assist with the successful sale of your house, and most importantly, their values line up with The Agency’s number one rule: No Assholes. 

Bubba Watson
