Louis Vuitton Drops FIFA World Cup Leather Goods Collection

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton has unveiled an exclusive capsule collection for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that celebrates football with sophisticated shapes, sporty treatments, and discreetly elegant details.

Since 2010, Louis Vuitton has provided the travel trunk for the FIFA World Cup Trophy. The fashion house’s relationship with the brand grew, unveiling a new leather goods collection that launched for the 2018 edition of the globally anticipated sporting tournament. This new occasional collection consists of five collectible pieces in black Taurillon leather synonymous with the game’s energy by revisiting one of the Maison’s most emblematic signatures, the Damier motif, embossed to reflect a moving net as a goal is scored.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonTimeless icons like the Keepall 50 and City Keepall bags, as well as the Discovery backpack, return as ideal travel companions offering ample central compartments, practical inner pockets that keep essentials to hand, and adjustable straps accented with black metallic hardware. Finishing touches of this capsule include a leather bag shaped like a soccer league badge with “Louis Vuitton” stamped in white and a tone-on-tone LV signature set amid the mesh.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Small leather goods include a dopp kit with contrasting piping and an adjustable leather handle, alongside a handy pocket organizer with five inner pockets, an outer pocket, contrasting edges, and the LV logo.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton FIFA World Cup 2022 Official Licensed Product Collection is now available in select Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com.