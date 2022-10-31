DJ Khaled
Cover Story
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year

NYRP’s 26th Annual Halloween Celebration: Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins Hosted by Bette Midler

Celebrities, News

 

Kerry Coddett

Photo Credit: BFA Last night New York Restoration Project (NYRP) celebrated over two and a half decades of championing urban green spaces and community gardens with its 26th annual Halloween Gala – Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins. The NYRP’s signature autumn gala celebration took place Friday, October 28, 2022, at Cipriani South Street, 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan Casa Cipriani.

NYRP was founded, in 1995, by award-winning singer, entertainer, actress, and green activist Bette Midler. NYRP’s Hulaween is one of New York City’s most eagerly anticipated annual Halloween partiesDescribed by The New York Times as among New York’s “…most fashionable, talked-about and dress-to-impress” parties, the star-studded gala raises vital funds for NYRP’s efforts to restore, renew and strengthen communities across the city.

Susanne Bartsch, LuAnn de Lesseps

Photo Credit: BFA

The evening welcomed fantastically Halloween-costumed guests to Cipriani South Street overlooking New York Harbor and Governor’s Island. The evening kicked off with ghoulishly tasty cocktails and mysterious passed hor d’oeuvres in the West Concourse, followed by a seated dinner in the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani.

“New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins brought down the house! Our much anticipated annual gala never ceases to raise both critical funds, and awareness of NYRP’s cleaning and greening work throughout our city,” said New York Restoration Project, Executive Director Lynn Bodnar Kelly. “Thank you to everyone who attended and donated in support of our parks and community gardens.”

Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Rowley, Alan Cumming, David Rockwell, Grant Shaffer

Photo Credit: BFA

Bette Midler’s welcoming speech was followed by the speeches of Allan Cumming and Jane Krakowski, both wearing amazing costumes. Michael Kors, who is an NYRP trustee, was dressed like a wolf and presented a winner for the best costume of the night.

NYRP’s 2022 HULAWEEN HONOREE: NYRP Trustee Samuel M. Ashner, managing Director at Winthrop Capital Partners, received NYRP’s 2022 Green God” Award. The award was presented by Lynn Bodnar Kelly, NYRP Executive Director. Jane Krakowski, multiple award-winning Broadway and television actress, received NYRP’s 2022 “Wind Beneath My Wings” Award. The award was presented by actor, author and Scotsman, Alan Cumming. Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15) received NYRP’s 2022 “Green Visionary” Award. The award was presented by Lynn Bodnar Kelly, NYRP Executive Director.

Ava Max

Photo Credit: BFAGlobal pop sensation Ava Max performed a sparkling set for the enthusiastic celebrants. Her performance set included, “My Head and My Heart,” “Kings and Queens,” “Maybe You’re the Problem,” “Who’s Laughing Now,” “Tattoo,” ”The Motto,” and her chart-topping hit “Sweet But Psycho,” along with the brand new single “Million Dollar Baby.”

The memorable 2022 Hulaween evening rolled on till midnight with a dazzling, dancing, decadent after-party in the adjacent West Concourse.

Ginger Minj, Alan Cumming, Grant Shaffer, Mr. Ms Adrien

Photo Credit: BFA

HULAWEEN 2022 NOTABLES & CELEBRITIES INCLUDED: Susanne Bartsch, Nightlife impresario, Gio Benetiz, ABC News “GMA,” Erik Bottcher, NY City Council Member (District 3), Alan Cumming, actor, author, and Scotsman, Tommy DiDario, Correspondent, “Extra” and “The Rachael Ray Show,” Chris DiLella, Senior Producer, CNBC Special Projects Unit, Frank DiLella, NY1 Host “On Stage,” Nick “Farmer Nick” Cutsumpas, “Plantrepreneur” Netflix host, and author, Luann de Lesseps, RHONY, Christopher “Plant Kween” Griffin, Plant-obsessed author, “You, Grow Gurl!”, Dakota Lohan, HBO’s “Betty,” and “Irish Wish” (2023), Jon Boy, Tattoo Artist, Don Lemon, CNN Anchor, Cynthia Rowley, fashion designer, David Rockwell, architect and NYRP trustee, Brandon Scott, Actor, “Dead to Me,” and “This is Us”, Ginger Minj, Drag  “Winnie Sanderson,” “Hocus Pocus 2”, MR MS Adrien, Drag “Sarah Sanderson”, Gidget Galore, Drag “Mary Sanderson”

In addition to The Seven Deadly Sins, NYRP also identified the threat of an Eighth Deadly Sin: Climate Inaction. NYRP is no stranger to the impact of climate change, and the organization has taken action to help support resilient shorelines, create new green spacessteward reforestation of the urban tree canopy, and provide new tree plantings throughout the diverse neighborhoods of New York City.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
November 1, 2022
Enjoy a Classic Thanksgiving Experience at the Regency Bar & Grill in the Loews Regency New York
By Haute Living
Cindy Crawford
Cover Story
November 1, 2022
The Transformation Of Cindy Crawford: From Supermodel To Entrepreneur To Queen Of The Playa
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Scene
October 29, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Cover Star Nicky Jam At Kiki On The River With Rums Of Puerto Rico, Navier And Telmont Champagne
By Brooke Klaiman
Celebrities
October 28, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Their Inaugural Naples Launch With Bubba Watson At Sails Restaurant
By Anna Block

Los Angeles

New York

Miami