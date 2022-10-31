NYRP’s 26th Annual Halloween Celebration: Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins Hosted by Bette Midler

Photo Credit: BFA Last night New York Restoration Project (NYRP) celebrated over two and a half decades of championing urban green spaces and community gardens with its 26th annual Halloween Gala – Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins. The NYRP’s signature autumn gala celebration took place Friday, October 28, 2022, at Cipriani South Street, 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan Casa Cipriani.

NYRP was founded, in 1995, by award-winning singer, entertainer, actress, and green activist Bette Midler. NYRP’s Hulaween is one of New York City’s most eagerly anticipated annual Halloween parties. Described by The New York Times as among New York’s “…most fashionable, talked-about and dress-to-impress” parties, the star-studded gala raises vital funds for NYRP’s efforts to restore, renew and strengthen communities across the city.

Photo Credit: BFA

The evening welcomed fantastically Halloween-costumed guests to Cipriani South Street overlooking New York Harbor and Governor’s Island. The evening kicked off with ghoulishly tasty cocktails and mysterious passed hor d’oeuvres in the West Concourse, followed by a seated dinner in the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani.

“New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins brought down the house! Our much anticipated annual gala never ceases to raise both critical funds, and awareness of NYRP’s cleaning and greening work throughout our city,” said New York Restoration Project, Executive Director Lynn Bodnar Kelly. “Thank you to everyone who attended and donated in support of our parks and community gardens.”

Photo Credit: BFA

Bette Midler’s welcoming speech was followed by the speeches of Allan Cumming and Jane Krakowski, both wearing amazing costumes. Michael Kors, who is an NYRP trustee, was dressed like a wolf and presented a winner for the best costume of the night.

NYRP’s 2022 HULAWEEN HONOREE: NYRP Trustee Samuel M. Ashner, managing Director at Winthrop Capital Partners, received NYRP’s 2022 “Green God” Award. The award was presented by Lynn Bodnar Kelly, NYRP Executive Director. Jane Krakowski, multiple award-winning Broadway and television actress, received NYRP’s 2022 “Wind Beneath My Wings” Award. The award was presented by actor, author and Scotsman, Alan Cumming. Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15) received NYRP’s 2022 “Green Visionary” Award. The award was presented by Lynn Bodnar Kelly, NYRP Executive Director.

Photo Credit: BFAGlobal pop sensation Ava Max performed a sparkling set for the enthusiastic celebrants. Her performance set included, “My Head and My Heart,” “Kings and Queens,” “Maybe You’re the Problem,” “Who’s Laughing Now,” “Tattoo,” ”The Motto,” and her chart-topping hit “Sweet But Psycho,” along with the brand new single “Million Dollar Baby.”

The memorable 2022 Hulaween evening rolled on till midnight with a dazzling, dancing, decadent after-party in the adjacent West Concourse.

Photo Credit: BFA

HULAWEEN 2022 NOTABLES & CELEBRITIES INCLUDED: Susanne Bartsch, Nightlife impresario, Gio Benetiz, ABC News “GMA,” Erik Bottcher, NY City Council Member (District 3), Alan Cumming, actor, author, and Scotsman, Tommy DiDario, Correspondent, “Extra” and “The Rachael Ray Show,” Chris DiLella, Senior Producer, CNBC Special Projects Unit, Frank DiLella, NY1 Host “On Stage,” Nick “Farmer Nick” Cutsumpas, “Plantrepreneur” Netflix host, and author, Luann de Lesseps, RHONY, Christopher “Plant Kween” Griffin, Plant-obsessed author, “You, Grow Gurl!”, Dakota Lohan, HBO’s “Betty,” and “Irish Wish” (2023), Jon Boy, Tattoo Artist, Don Lemon, CNN Anchor, Cynthia Rowley, fashion designer, David Rockwell, architect and NYRP trustee, Brandon Scott, Actor, “Dead to Me,” and “This is Us”, Ginger Minj, Drag “Winnie Sanderson,” “Hocus Pocus 2”, MR MS Adrien, Drag “Sarah Sanderson”, Gidget Galore, Drag “Mary Sanderson”

In addition to The Seven Deadly Sins, NYRP also identified the threat of an Eighth Deadly Sin: Climate Inaction. NYRP is no stranger to the impact of climate change, and the organization has taken action to help support resilient shorelines, create new green spaces, steward reforestation of the urban tree canopy, and provide new tree plantings throughout the diverse neighborhoods of New York City.