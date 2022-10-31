On Thursday, October 6, Maison MURA and Haute Living gathered wine aficionados and tastemakers for an evening to remember at Zuma restaurant, featuring legendary Champagne maker and co-founder of HEAVENSAKE, as the honored guest.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Founders of Maison MURA, Philippe Vasilescu and Matthieu Yamoum invited Régis Camus, an 8-time IWC Sparkling Winemaker of the Year award winner, to present HEAVENSAKE, the first Franco-Japanese sake created by a chef de cave from the Champagne region. Invited guests from Haute Living Media Group’s Haute Wine Society and Maison Mura gathered for an inspired four-course dinner, which began with a taste of the award-winning RARE Champagne, followed by HEAVENSAKE’s four expressions.

The highlight of the tasting experience was HEAVENSAKE Label Orange Junmai Daiginjo, which is now available in the U.S. Miami was the final stop on Régis Camus’s multi-city US tour to launch the newest expression.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

This private event served as a preview for the hospitality and caliber of luxury events wine connoisseurs can expect at Maison MURA’s retail space, lounge and tasting room, opening in Downtown Miami next month . The evening also kicked off the launch of Maison Mura’s membership program called Le Club as the team prepares to open its doors to members.

HEAVENSAKE is available online through retailers such as TippsySake.com, Reservebar.com and Shop-sake.com.

For more information on Maison Mura, please visit maisonmura.wine.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice