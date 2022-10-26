Photo Credit: Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot is celebrating its 250th anniversary with its first-ever global traveling exhibition, Solaire Culture. Next stop: Los Angeles.

SUNSHINE IS WOVEN INTO THE VERY FABRIC OF LA’S CULTURE, SO LAUNCHING an international exhibit with the name Solaire Culture (Sun Culture) here in SoCal makes perfect sense. Come October 26, Veuve Clicquot will do just that by presenting its first-ever global traveling exhibition at the 468 North Rodeo Drive building in Beverly Hills. Conceived in collaboration with French curator Camille Morineau and designer Constance Guisset, the three-week exhibit, which runs through November 17, pays tribute to the LVMH-owned champagne house’s past and present by exploring its heritage and the cultural imprint it and its distinctive, sunny yellow label has made from 1772 through its 250th anniversary year. Here is what to expect:

Photo Credit: Veuve Clicquot



AN HOMAGE TO LA GRANDE DAME DE LA CHAMPAGNE. The sparkling journey begins with Madame Clicquot herself, who took the reins of the house in 1805 after the passing of her husband. The exhibition presents the life story of this barrier-breaking “la grande dame de la Champagne” via artistic interpretations entirely led by female artists including Yayoi Kusama, Inès Longevial, Cece Philips, Rosie McGuinness, Pénélope Bagieu, Olimpia Zagnoli, and Moyoco Anno. Female empowerment is especially important to the brand, which has — since 1972 — shown its commitment to strong women, even more notably through BOLD by Veuve Clicquot, an international program with a mission to increase women entrepreneurs’ visibility.

FILM. Virtually travel to Veuve’s vineyard and crayères (chalk cellars) to learn about its terroir.



AN INTERACTIVE LIBRARY. The exhibit is rife with experiential spaces, including an area where visitors can listen to literary extracts while seated on a “solaire system.”

Photo Credit: Veuve Clicquot



SUN ART. Three female artists close the journey by channeling the sun. Tacita Dean works the light in an analogue film; Sheila Hicks offers a sculpture of threads and yellow fabric; and Monique Frydman delivers a three-dimensional painting.



THE BOUTIQUE. Take home souvenirs from the Solaire Culture exhibition as well as THE ICONS, an exclusive collection of the house’s most emblematic objects, redone sustainably.

Photo Credit: Veuve Clicquot