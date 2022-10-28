DJ Khaled
Cover Story
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year

Introducing The Macallan Horizon: Haute Living Celebrates The Macallan x Bentley Motors

Haute Scene, News

 

Who knew that the perfect pairing for a refined whiskey is a luxury motor brand? In collaboration with Haute Living and Bentley Motors, The Macallan unveiled their newest prototype, The Macallan Horizon. The limited edition single malt whiskey was introduced as a prototype during its debut celebration at Bentley Residences Miami this past week. The exquisite event was held at the Bentley Residences’ state-of-the-art sales gallery. Amid the sounds of a refined and talented violinist, Haute Partners and notable guests were served various refreshments. Tastings provided by The Macallan were selectively accompanied by caviar and gourmet pairings.

Available in the summer of 2023, the prototype of The Macallan Horizon combines the traditional craft of The Macallan Whiskeys with the innovation and cutting-edge technology of Bentley Motors. During its unveiling, the highly anticipated prototype was the star of the show. Set on display, The Macallan Horizon prototype featured a unique horizontal design with an extraordinary 180-degree twist, representing the mastery of space and time achieved by both brands. The prototype was made from six upcycled, repurposed, or ethically sourced materials. The design itself portrays the brands as the materials were integral to both representing The Macallan’s acclaimed Six Pillars as well as recyclable glass, carbon neutral leather, and aluminum recovered from the Bentley Motors manufacturing process.

Michelle L. Judd, April Donelson, & Linor Shefer

“Taking inspiration from the automotive industry, we are showcasing our creative vision and concept development of The Macallan Horizon, which is among the most unique projects we have embarked on in our almost 200-year history,” says Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director for The Macallan.

Of course, the prototype wouldn’t be complete without some whiskey to fill it with. Luckily, The Macallan Master Whisky Maker customized a very special single malt whisky specifically the prototype to carry. The flavor profile was inspired by her visit to Bentley Motors, where she witnessed their strong, shared passion for creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Jente Gees, Diana Ceballes, Amanda Tucker, Katie Nahat, Raquel Raies, & Robert Ayona

 

Jennifer Young & Melanie Scott
Sebastian Tettananti & Kiki Bart
Zhanna Zervos & Vikroriya Avramchuk

The private and intimate event was exclusive as it hosted several notable guests including Haute Media Group CEO, Kamal Hotchandani; Dezer Development President, Gil Dezer; Real Housewives of Miami’s Kiki Barth; and the Haute Living Team.

All Photo Credits: World Red Eye

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
November 1, 2022
Enjoy a Classic Thanksgiving Experience at the Regency Bar & Grill in the Loews Regency New York
By Haute Living
Cindy Crawford
Cover Story
November 1, 2022
The Transformation Of Cindy Crawford: From Supermodel To Entrepreneur To Queen Of The Playa
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
October 31, 2022
NYRP’s 26th Annual Halloween Celebration: Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins Hosted by Bette Midler
By Alisa Roever
Haute Scene
October 29, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Cover Star Nicky Jam At Kiki On The River With Rums Of Puerto Rico, Navier And Telmont Champagne
By Brooke Klaiman

Los Angeles

New York

Miami