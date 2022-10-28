Photo Credit: Erik Keller Photography

This past Tuesday, October 25th we launched our publication in Naples Florida with Bubba Watson as our inaugural cover star. In the excitement of the big day, Haute Living cover star Bubba made his way to Naples Florida with his son, his mother and team to one of the best restaurants in Naples, Sails. Known for their fresh seafood and exquisite dining guests enjoyed a welcoming cocktail hour of bubbly followed by a three-course dinner. First course included options of tomato salad, tuna tartare, or foie gras torchon. Second course options were selections of fish consisting of Maine lobster, dover sole and ‘Tajima wagyu ribeye MS6. Third course was a favorite course for Bubba as Chef Darren curated and created a one-of-a kind dessert, Bubba Watson’s ‘funfetti cake’. If you know anything about Bubba, he has a major sweet tooth. So much so that he has his own candy store, Bubba’s Sweet Spot.

In the theme of the night, Naples saw major devastation from Hurricane Ian. Despite this devastation the energy in the room was strong and positive. Owner of Haute Living Media Group, Seth Semilof, presented a $25,000 check that was raised earlier this month in Miami in partnership with The Macallan for The Global Empowerment Mission supporting devastation from Hurricane Ian. Bubba Watson invited guests to match a generous donation of 10k for the beautiful city of Naples. Collectively, Bubba Watson, Dante DiSabato, Bentley Naples, Yamron Jewelers and guests added an additional 28k totaling 53k in relief for the city of Naples.

As applause filled the room, the philanthropic feeling of success was on the rise. The Vice Mayor of Naples, Mike McCabe was in attendance and expressed great gratitude to the guests for this impactful donation.

In partnership with Haute Living, we would like to thank Bentley Naples, Yamron Jewelers, Dante DiSabato and for the exquisite Sails Restaurant and Chef Darren for hosting. Notable guests included Mark DiSabato, Vice Mayor Mike McCabe, Christopher Bower of PCG Asset Management, Owner of Haute Living Media Group Seth Semilof, Executive Editor Haute Living Naples Anna Block, Marlissa Gardner of Emillions Art Naples, Region Director of Bentley Naples, Inc Benji and Laura Kendall of Yamron Jewelers and many more.

