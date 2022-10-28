Bubba Watson
Celebrating High Watchmaking: Inside Louis Vuitton’s Exhibition Honoring The 20th Anniversary Of The Tambour Watch In South Coast Plaza

Fashion, Haute Shopping, Haute Time, News

Photo Credit: Brad Dickson

It’s been an exciting year for Louis Vuitton as they are celebrating the launch of the Tambour Twenty, which is a testament to the longstanding history of its first-ever automatic GMT watch, the Tambour. As a Maison that takes pride in its heritage and rich design history, this monumental anniversary embodies the brand’s evolution while also honoring the past.

Photo Credit: Brad Dickson

To continue the celebration, Louis Vuitton debuted an immersive capsule exhibition at Jewel Court at South Coast Plaza that welcomes guests into Louis Vuitton’s dynamic world of high watchmaking. The exhibition features a 20-year retrospective of the iconic Tambour, showcasing each model released over the last two decades, starting with the very first model introduced in 2002. From the 2011 Acquisition of La Fabrique du Temps Tambour Minute Repeater to 2013 Tambour Twin Chrono, the bespoke display offers an inside look into the high quality of craftsmanship and dynamic design woven throughout each model — ultimately revealing the hero piece, the Tambour Twenty.

Photo Credit: Brad Dickson

The Tambour Twenty pays tribute to the first iteration of the Tambour timepiece, unveiled in 2002 at the La Chaux-de-Fonds workshop in Switzerland, as it features the deep brown color of the sun-brushed dial with bold yellow hands. Offering a fresh perspective on the timepiece, the Tambour Twenty boasts a larger, sportier 41.5mm stainless steel case fitted with a luxurious leather strap.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The celebratory exhibition is set to last through Thursday, November 10th.

