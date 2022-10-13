Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

The slopes are calling and Dior has you covered for all your luxury ski wear needs. The fashion house has launched a Men’s Ski Capsule designed by Kim Jones. Merging style with performance wear, this new capsule features distinctive sportswear silhouettes. Each piece combines leading-edge expertise and minimalistic designs for a touch of audacity.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

This retro collection includes a mix of items like body armor, helmets, down jackets, pants, ski suits, ski masks, and more winter accessories. This capsule was created in collaboration with Descente, a Japanese clothing specialist, which assisted the brand in reimagining its traditional styles for high-end winter gear.

A stand-out moment of the new collection is a one-of-a-kind, graphic Dior snowboard designed by Swiss brand Aki Ski. Additional capsule pieces include essentials like bags, water bottles, and sunglasses.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

The full collection is available for purchase at www.dior.com.