LOCAL LEGEND TONY RIDGWAY CREATES COMFORT AND CULTURE ALONGSIDE WINE DIRECTOR SUKIE HONEYCUTT.

Tony’s Off Third — the local staple for Naples residents in the heart of Olde Naples, just off Third Street South. Something always drew me to its quaint courtyard, beautiful stone fountain, outdoor seating and cozy outdoor bar. Having grown up around architecture and history in the suburb of Lake Forest, just outside of Chicago, my natural draw to Naples’ Third Street South was immediately obvious. I frequently take my daughter to Tony’s for coffee in the mornings, where she plays near the fountain that brings the two buildings together. Here’s how I quickly became familiar with the sophisticated wine list that Sukie Honeycutt, the wine Director at Tony’s, stocks the shelves with: the second I saw a personal favorite and one of the world’s greatest wine estates, John Benson’s Far Niente, on the shelf, I knew I had to learn more. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Tony Ridgway, executive chef and owner of Tony’s Off Third and Ridgway Bar and Grill, as well as Sukie, who oversees all their relationships with their vintners. This is a perfect story of how one side of the business compliments the other.

Photo Credit: Caronchi Photography

Haute Living: Are you a Naples, Florida native? And if not, how many years have you been in the community?

Sukie Honeycutt: I am from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I lived there for 18 years, then I moved to Connecticut for 10 years and came to Naples at 29 years old.

HL: You own four restaurants in Naples. How did you get started, and what was your first location?

Tony Ridgway: My parents moved to Naples in 1962 to join my Aunt Rosemary Robinson, my mother’s sister, in business. Rosemary Robinson was a well-known interior designer. She was across the street on Third. You see, the white building with blue shutters, that was built for Rosemary. The Fleischmann family that owns Third Street asked Rosemary to bring her existing business to Naples and built that building specifically for her interior design business. My mother and aunt were in business in that location [until] 1994. Aunt Rosemary met a man named ‘Junkie’ (Julius was his real name) — he was like a junk man who loved to buy stuff, that’s where he got ‘Junkie’ from. He built the building for her. This is when I came to Naples. Before this, I went to St. James in Hagerstown, then I attended Kenyon College in Ohio. Junkie Fleischmann collected a lot of junk. The Fleischmann family (of Fleischmann Yeast), were developers, world travelers and really sophisticated people that took an interest in Third Street. They started acquiring and developing land here. They, to this day, still own a lot of Third Street.

I opened my first restaurant in 1971 at the age of 27, when I got out of the Air Force. It was called Wurst Place. It was originally owned by a couple from Milwaukee. I bought the business from them and revamped the menus, took a little bit of time to get it redesigned and reopened it [on] October 4, 1971. We still have the bratwurst, Reuben and [other food from Wurst Place] on the menu here. It was a great place to begin.