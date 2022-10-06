Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry/George Eyers

Luxury British fashion house, Burberry, has long been known for designing a genre of outerwear that’s synonymous with the concept of exploration. Think technical pieces like trench coats and puffer jackets for enduring rainy days in London or adventures of outdoor discovery. Burberry continues to move forward with this same mindset, creating outerwear pieces that empower the wearer to go beyond and embark upon unique and exciting adventures.

Their latest campaign, Night Creatures, celebrates the power of curiosity and the exploration of the unknown. The brand released a film in collaboration with MEGAFORCE that shows three explorers discovering an otherworldly creature who sweeps the three around the city of London while embracing the unknown. Together, they embody the bold and courageous spirit that unites them while dressed in the Burberry Night Check.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry/George Eyers

The Burberry Night Check is the latest iteration of Burberry’s iconic check pattern, nodding to the brand’s love of the natural world by mirroring the night sky with bright white stars nestled in a blanket of dark charcoal blue. This seasonal colorway paints puffer jackets, tactile fleeces, shirts, and knitwear. Additional pieces include colorblock nylon jackets in contrasting tones of white and dark charcoal blue and an oversized parka. The iconic trench coat gets a refresh in bespoke gabardine and cut to the signature Kensington fit. The House Check is also reinterpreted as a three-dimensional pattern on quilted outerwear styles from bomber jackets to puffer coats.

The full collection is available now on burberry.com.