On Tuesday, September 27th, Chanel invited A-listers to celebrate the release of their new Première Original Edition watch with an intimate dinner hosted at Casa Cruz in New York City in partnership with model Soo Joo Park, Chanel ambassador and face of the new luxury watch. The intimate evening served as a special moment to view the new accessory and experience the just-opened Casa Cruz restaurant located in a 5-story townhouse on 61st St.

Stars stepped out in head-to-toe Chanel looks featuring classic tweeds, the brand’s signature interlocking C earrings, and timeless silk gowns. The guest list included a range of actors, industry leaders, and creatives alike including Lily Allen, Rebecca Dayan, Ivy Getty, Lauren Santo Domingo, Helena Howard, Camille Rowe, Maya Stepper, Gucci Westman, Kate Young, and more.

“Wearing the Première watch is like wearing a little of the spirit of Chanel and of Paris on your wrist. I love the timelessly classic and singularly iconic design that encapsulates the essence of the Chanel spirit,” said Park.

The Première watch was created in 1987 by Jacques Helleu, former artistic director at Chanel, and marked a ground-breaking trend in the watchmaking world, which until then had been led by masculine styles. Thirty-five years after its creation, the timeless watch makes its return in its original version in black and gold. The iconic watch has the octagonal shape of the brand’s N°5 perfume bottle stopped and interlaced leather and chain strap of the quilted bag.

Designer by the Director of the Watchmaking Creation Studio, Arnaud Chastaingt, the watch embodies the spirit of Chanel’s watchmaking. He says, “The Première was the first page in our watchmaking history. It was born out of absolute freedom of creation, and it initiated a vision, the “Allure of Time” as measured by Chanel. In 2022, I wanted the Première to find its place again and to put it at the heart of our collection. This creation is our DNA and a CHANEL code through and through. Far more than a watch, the Première is a lesson in style.”

The Première Original Edition Watch will be available October 1st at Chanel Boutiques and Chanel Watch and Fine Jewelry Boutiques.