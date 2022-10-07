Nicky Jam
Celebrities
The Smooth Operator: These Days, Nicky Jam Is A Lover, Not A Fighter
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”
JALEN RAMSEY
Cover Story
Man Coverage 101: Getting To Know Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey
Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season

Chanel Celebrates The New Première Watch With A Star-Studded Evening At Casa Cruz

Fashion, Haute Scene, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ben Rosser/BFA.com

On Tuesday, September 27th, Chanel invited A-listers to celebrate the release of their new Première Original Edition watch with an intimate dinner hosted at Casa Cruz in New York City in partnership with model Soo Joo Park, Chanel ambassador and face of the new luxury watch. The intimate evening served as a special moment to view the new accessory and experience the just-opened Casa Cruz restaurant located in a 5-story townhouse on 61st St. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Stars stepped out in head-to-toe Chanel looks featuring classic tweeds, the brand’s signature interlocking C earrings, and timeless silk gowns. The guest list included a range of actors, industry leaders, and creatives alike including Lily Allen, Rebecca Dayan, Ivy Getty, Lauren Santo Domingo, Helena Howard, Camille Rowe, Maya Stepper, Gucci Westman, Kate Young, and more. 

“Wearing the Première watch is like wearing a little of the spirit of Chanel and of Paris on your wrist. I love the timelessly classic and singularly iconic design that encapsulates the essence of the Chanel spirit,” said Park.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ben Rosser/BFA.com

The Première watch was created in 1987 by Jacques Helleu, former artistic director at Chanel, and marked a ground-breaking trend in the watchmaking world, which until then had been led by masculine styles. Thirty-five years after its creation, the timeless watch makes its return in its original version in black and gold. The iconic watch has the octagonal shape of the brand’s N°5 perfume bottle stopped and interlaced leather and chain strap of the quilted bag. 

Designer by the Director of the Watchmaking Creation Studio, Arnaud Chastaingt, the watch embodies the spirit of Chanel’s watchmaking. He says, “The Première was the first page in our watchmaking history. It was born out of absolute freedom of creation, and it initiated a vision, the “Allure of Time” as measured by Chanel. In 2022, I wanted the Première to find its place again and to put it at the heart of our collection. This creation is our DNA and a CHANEL code through and through. Far more than a watch, the Première is a lesson in style.”

The Première Original Edition Watch will be available October 1st at Chanel Boutiques and Chanel Watch and Fine Jewelry Boutiques. 

PREVIOUS POST
Burberry Night Creatures Campaign
Fashion
October 6, 2022
Burberry Is Exploring The Unknown With Their New Campaign Night Creatures
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Celebrities
October 6, 2022
Beyoncé Channels Studio 54 For Her ‘Summer Renaissance’ Video Sparkling In Tiffany & Co.
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership
Haute Scene
October 6, 2022
Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership
By Adrienne Faurote
The 2022 Haute 100 List
Entrepreneur
October 5, 2022
Haute 100 Returns: Introducing The 2022 Haute 100 Miami List
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami