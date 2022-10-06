Nicky Jam
Celebrities
The Smooth Operator: These Days, Nicky Jam Is A Lover, Not A Fighter
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”
JALEN RAMSEY
Cover Story
Man Coverage 101: Getting To Know Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey
Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season

Beyoncé Channels Studio 54 For Her ‘Summer Renaissance’ Video Sparkling In Tiffany & Co.

Celebrities, Fashion, Jewelry, News

by Stephanie DiGuiseppe & Adrienne Faurote

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.The wait is over: Beyoncé is finally giving her fans a little taste of Renaissance visuals with her latest video for Tiffany & Co. The singer stars in the brand’s new LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE campaign video – a one-minute, disco-themed clip set to her “Summer Renaissance” track that samples Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.” Beyoncé stars as the ultimate modern-day woman in a club-setting video inspired by New York’s iconic Studio 54.

Directed by Grammy award-winner, Mark Romanek, this anthem film evokes vintage Manhattan and the escapism of the 1970’s club culture with a modern twist and Beyoncé as the epicenter. It serves as an upbeat celebration of individuality, joy, and self-expression. Styled by Marni Senofonte and Patti Wilson, Beyoncé takes the vintage-inspired dance floor dressed in luxury looks featuring head-to-toe custom creations and Tiffany’s most iconic jewelry collections. The 90-person cast of dancers also wears the brand’s diamonds and jewelry.

Of course, Beyoncé wears a Tiffany Setting engagement ring in platinum with an internally flawless, round brilliant diamond of over 10 carats, as well as pieces by legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger. She also sparkles a hard-to-miss custom Tiffany HardWear necklace exclusively created for the campaign which will be available for purchase. The campaign reveals Beyoncé in all her glory as a transcendent female icon, personifying that true love is only as strong as the love for oneself. 

Beyoncé Channels Studio 54 For Her 'Summer Renaissance' Video Sparkling In Tiffany & Co.Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

This campaign reflects Tiffany & Co’s continued support of underrepresented communities. The newly launched social impact platform, Tiffany Atrium, includes the House’s ongoing partnership with Beyoncé and Jay-Z through Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship Program, in collaboration with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The partnerships have pledged $2 million in scholarships to students studying creative fields at HBCUs. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
October 7, 2022
Chanel Celebrates The New Première Watch With A Star-Studded Evening At Casa Cruz
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Burberry Night Creatures Campaign
Fashion
October 6, 2022
Burberry Is Exploring The Unknown With Their New Campaign Night Creatures
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership
Haute Scene
October 6, 2022
Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership
By Adrienne Faurote
The 2022 Haute 100 List
Entrepreneur
October 5, 2022
Haute 100 Returns: Introducing The 2022 Haute 100 Miami List
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami