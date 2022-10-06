Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.The wait is over: Beyoncé is finally giving her fans a little taste of Renaissance visuals with her latest video for Tiffany & Co. The singer stars in the brand’s new LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE campaign video – a one-minute, disco-themed clip set to her “Summer Renaissance” track that samples Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.” Beyoncé stars as the ultimate modern-day woman in a club-setting video inspired by New York’s iconic Studio 54.

Directed by Grammy award-winner, Mark Romanek, this anthem film evokes vintage Manhattan and the escapism of the 1970’s club culture with a modern twist and Beyoncé as the epicenter. It serves as an upbeat celebration of individuality, joy, and self-expression. Styled by Marni Senofonte and Patti Wilson, Beyoncé takes the vintage-inspired dance floor dressed in luxury looks featuring head-to-toe custom creations and Tiffany’s most iconic jewelry collections. The 90-person cast of dancers also wears the brand’s diamonds and jewelry.

Of course, Beyoncé wears a Tiffany Setting engagement ring in platinum with an internally flawless, round brilliant diamond of over 10 carats, as well as pieces by legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger. She also sparkles a hard-to-miss custom Tiffany HardWear necklace exclusively created for the campaign which will be available for purchase. The campaign reveals Beyoncé in all her glory as a transcendent female icon, personifying that true love is only as strong as the love for oneself.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

This campaign reflects Tiffany & Co’s continued support of underrepresented communities. The newly launched social impact platform, Tiffany Atrium, includes the House’s ongoing partnership with Beyoncé and Jay-Z through Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship Program, in collaboration with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The partnerships have pledged $2 million in scholarships to students studying creative fields at HBCUs.