Nicky Jam
Celebrities
The Smooth Operator: These Days, Nicky Jam Is A Lover, Not A Fighter
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”
JALEN RAMSEY
Cover Story
Man Coverage 101: Getting To Know Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey
Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership

Haute Scene, News

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus DealershipPhoto Credit: Getty Images

The stunning new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors dealership in Paramus has officially opened its doors. The highly-anticipated opening marks a new era for the Paul Miller dealership, and to celebrate the major news, Paul Miller hosted a spectacular grand opening fête. 

For the grand opening, guests were immediately immersed into the luxurious world of Rolls-Royce and Bentley throughout the evening with bespoke activations like the leather goods monogramming station with Rolls-Royce and Bentley branded leather trays and a 360-branded photo booth to capture the special memories. Guests were also greeted with signature cocktails like the Bentley Bentayga and the Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstacy before indulging in the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy ice sculpture with Oro Caviar. 

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus DealershipPhoto Credit: Getty Images

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership
Oro Caviar

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Guests then sat for an intimate coursed dinner with a dynamic menu featuring Chilean sea bass and filet of beef followed by caramel apples for dessert.

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus DealershipPhoto Credit: Getty Images

Making history, this outpost is the first CI-compliant Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealership in the US, mirroring the flagship in Mayfair, London. To make the moment even more special, Michael Gruber, the Paul Miller President, introduced Mr. Paul Miller, who then gave a remarkable speech revealing the history of the building of the new dealership, the challenges they faced during the pandemic, and the way they persevered and made the grand opening happen after three years of hard work. 

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus DealershipPhoto Credit: Getty Images

Martin Fritsches, the President & CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas, and Mike Rocco, the Vice President of Sales and Operations, of Bentley Americas, also gave a meaningful speech graciously thanking Paul Miller. In fact, Fritsches gifted him a silver Spirit of Ecstasy while Rocco gifted him a Bentley model display car.

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership
Martin Fritsches, the President & CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas, Paul Miller, and Mike Rocco, the Vice President of Sales and Operations, Bentley Americas

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesTo end the incredible dinner, The Macallan led a tasting with the special The Macallan 25 complemented by specialty The Macallan cocktails made with The Macallan 12 like the Boulevardier and The Sour. Guests were also graced with a surprise guest performance by a violinist. 

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership
The Macallan 12

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Notable attendees included James Caruso, the Paul Miller General Manager, Martin Corsunsky, Heather Skipper-Boesch, Haute Media Group Publisher Seth Semilof, and DJ Envy. The evening was unforgettable and the perfect way to kick off the new era of this special partnership.

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership
Martin Corsunsky and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership
Bespoke leather goods monogramming station

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus DealershipPhoto Credit: Getty Images

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus Dealership
360-branded photo booth

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus DealershipPhoto Credit: Getty Images Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramus DealershipPhoto Credit: Getty Images

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Burberry Night Creatures Campaign
Fashion
October 6, 2022
Burberry Is Exploring The Unknown With Their New Campaign Night Creatures
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Celebrities
October 6, 2022
Beyoncé Channels Studio 54 For Her ‘Summer Renaissance’ Video Sparkling In Tiffany & Co.
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
The 2022 Haute 100 List
Entrepreneur
October 5, 2022
Haute 100 Returns: Introducing The 2022 Haute 100 Miami List
By Adrienne Faurote
Holloway House
News
October 5, 2022
An Inside Look At LA’s Newest Soho House, Holloway House
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami