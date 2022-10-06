Photo Credit: Getty Images

The stunning new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors dealership in Paramus has officially opened its doors. The highly-anticipated opening marks a new era for the Paul Miller dealership, and to celebrate the major news, Paul Miller hosted a spectacular grand opening fête.

For the grand opening, guests were immediately immersed into the luxurious world of Rolls-Royce and Bentley throughout the evening with bespoke activations like the leather goods monogramming station with Rolls-Royce and Bentley branded leather trays and a 360-branded photo booth to capture the special memories. Guests were also greeted with signature cocktails like the Bentley Bentayga and the Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstacy before indulging in the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy ice sculpture with Oro Caviar.

Guests then sat for an intimate coursed dinner with a dynamic menu featuring Chilean sea bass and filet of beef followed by caramel apples for dessert.

Making history, this outpost is the first CI-compliant Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealership in the US, mirroring the flagship in Mayfair, London. To make the moment even more special, Michael Gruber, the Paul Miller President, introduced Mr. Paul Miller, who then gave a remarkable speech revealing the history of the building of the new dealership, the challenges they faced during the pandemic, and the way they persevered and made the grand opening happen after three years of hard work.

Martin Fritsches, the President & CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas, and Mike Rocco, the Vice President of Sales and Operations, of Bentley Americas, also gave a meaningful speech graciously thanking Paul Miller. In fact, Fritsches gifted him a silver Spirit of Ecstasy while Rocco gifted him a Bentley model display car.

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesTo end the incredible dinner, The Macallan led a tasting with the special The Macallan 25 complemented by specialty The Macallan cocktails made with The Macallan 12 like the Boulevardier and The Sour. Guests were also graced with a surprise guest performance by a violinist.

Notable attendees included James Caruso, the Paul Miller General Manager, Martin Corsunsky, Heather Skipper-Boesch, Haute Media Group Publisher Seth Semilof, and DJ Envy. The evening was unforgettable and the perfect way to kick off the new era of this special partnership.

