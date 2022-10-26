NAPLES SENIOR CENTER TO HOST 11TH ANNUAL SIGNATURE FUNDRAISER “EVENING FOR BETTER TOMORROWS” ON JANUARY 14Th

Naples Senior Center, a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive programs and social services for seniors, will present “An Enchanting Evening: Celebrating Our Future” at its 11th Annual “Evening for Better Tomorrows” gala on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Royal Poinciana Golf Club. Attendees will be entertained with legendary Motown hits mixed with Rock and Roll songs performed by “Shadows of the 60’s” along with a yet-to-be-announced, surprise guest performer. Patrons also will enjoy a lavish cocktail hour and four-course dinner, plus bidding on a luxury auction lot featuring VIP gifts from title sponsor Waterside Shops. The evening will also include the opportunity for guests to raise a glass and toast the future of Naples Senior Center! “Naples Senior Center serves an important role in our community by connecting older adults and helping to combat isolation and loneliness,” said Dr. Jaclynn Faffer, President/CEO of the Naples Senior Center. “This annual fundraiser will help us continue to meet that critical need with essential social services and fun programs and activities.”

Naples Senior Center is the only human services agency of its kind, providing “one-stop shop” services addressing the emotional and social needs of seniors in Collier and southern Lee counties. Since opening its doors in January 2014, the organization has seen a surge in the depth and scope of need for comprehensive senior services in this region. An average of 40 different social, educational and wellness programs also are offered each week thanks to a dedicated corps of more than 200 trained and vetted volunteers. Among these social programs are classes in art, music and film; brain fitness and educational seminars; courses in technology and computer science; physical well-being; and interest groups. The center serves everyone regardless of backgrounds and beliefs.

To accommodate future growth, Naples Senior Center is constructing a new 30,000-square-foot building on Autumn Oaks Lane, just a block south of Immokalee Road. This site will enable seniors to benefit from a nurturing, natural setting that offers outdoor space for walking, quiet contemplation and low-impact exercise programs such as tai chi. The project is being funded through a capital campaign that was launched in 2019 and was accelerated by a $5-million commitment from philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker.

For additional information on the Naples Senior Center and its comprehensive programs and social services for area seniors and their families, visit www.NaplesSeniorCenter.org.