Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year
Nicky Jam
Celebrities
The Smooth Operator: These Days, Nicky Jam Is A Lover, Not A Fighter

LIV Golf Set To Offer Full Weekend Of Entertainment At Trump National Doral Golf Club

Celebrities, News

LIV Golf has announced that Grammy Award-winning and Billboard chart-topping artists, The Chainsmokers, will perform live on October 30th to wrap up this year’s LIV Golf Team Championship.

Photo Credit: Aitor Alcalde/LIV Golf/Getty Images

The 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship is taking place October 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami. The weekend is set to be jam packed with live entertainment, including a performance by multi-Grammy award-winning superstar, Nelly, on Saturday, October 29 to close out day two. All three days will showcase pre-round music by DJ Tay James, the world-renowned entertainer and celebrity DJ for pop icon Justin Bieber.

Grounds passes for the tournament are $49 per day and are all-inclusive of the live performances and fan activities. Youth 15 and under receive complimentary admission to the tournament as do active-duty military and veterans, in addition to a guest. For tickets and more information, visit LIVGolf.com.

Following the excitement on Friday and Saturday at the iconic Blue Monster course at Doral, LIV Golf will continue the festivities on the beach. On October 28, LIV Golf presents BleauLive featuring Snoop Dogg at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Widely credited with being one of the most influential figures in hip-hop culture, the 17-time Grammy nominated artist will take the stage at BleauLive. A music and cultural icon, Snoop Dogg has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, with seven albums going platinum including 14 top 10 singles and three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

The entertainment just keeps coming on Saturday night at Fountainebleau Miami Beach as LIV Golf presents BleauLive featuring Travis Scott. A globally recognized artist and pop culture figure, the American rapper has released three albums, all certified platinum. He has four No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with accolades including nine Grammy Award nominations, a Billboard Music Award, Latin Grammy Award, MTV Video Music Award, and four BET Awards. Scott’s albums have achieved historic popularity, including the critically acclaimed ASTROWORLD, which went triple platinum and No. 1 in seven countries, spawning five platinum singles.

Tickets for LIV Golf presents BleauLive featuring Snoop Dogg and Travis Scott are on sale now at TIXR.com.

Veuve Clicquot
Haute Wine + Spirits
October 26, 2022
Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Culture Exhibition Is Launching In LA — Here Are All The Sparkling Details
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Scene
October 26, 2022
Danica Patrick Is Off To The Races As Haute Wine Society’s Newest Ambassador
By Kennedy Munster
DJ Khaled
Cover Story
October 26, 2022
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
By Laura Schreffler
The Loren at Lady Bird Lake
News
October 25, 2022
An Inside Look At Austin’s Hot New Hotel, The Loren At Lady Bird Lake
By Laura Schreffler

