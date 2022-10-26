LIV Golf has announced that Grammy Award-winning and Billboard chart-topping artists, The Chainsmokers, will perform live on October 30th to wrap up this year’s LIV Golf Team Championship.
Photo Credit: Aitor Alcalde/LIV Golf/Getty Images
The 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship is taking place October 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami. The weekend is set to be jam packed with live entertainment, including a performance by multi-Grammy award-winning superstar, Nelly, on Saturday, October 29 to close out day two. All three days will showcase pre-round music by DJ Tay James, the world-renowned entertainer and celebrity DJ for pop icon Justin Bieber.
Grounds passes for the tournament are $49 per day and are all-inclusive of the live performances and fan activities. Youth 15 and under receive complimentary admission to the tournament as do active-duty military and veterans, in addition to a guest. For tickets and more information, visit LIVGolf.com.
Following the excitement on Friday and Saturday at the iconic Blue Monster course at Doral, LIV Golf will continue the festivities on the beach. On October 28, LIV Golf presents BleauLive featuring Snoop Dogg at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Widely credited with being one of the most influential figures in hip-hop culture, the 17-time Grammy nominated artist will take the stage at BleauLive. A music and cultural icon, Snoop Dogg has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, with seven albums going platinum including 14 top 10 singles and three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.
The entertainment just keeps coming on Saturday night at Fountainebleau Miami Beach as LIV Golf presents BleauLive featuring Travis Scott. A globally recognized artist and pop culture figure, the American rapper has released three albums, all certified platinum. He has four No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with accolades including nine Grammy Award nominations, a Billboard Music Award, Latin Grammy Award, MTV Video Music Award, and four BET Awards. Scott’s albums have achieved historic popularity, including the critically acclaimed ASTROWORLD, which went triple platinum and No. 1 in seven countries, spawning five platinum singles.
Tickets for LIV Golf presents BleauLive featuring Snoop Dogg and Travis Scott are on sale now at TIXR.com.