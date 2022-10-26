LIV Golf has announced that Grammy Award-winning and Billboard chart-topping artists, The Chainsmokers, will perform live on October 30th to wrap up this year’s LIV Golf Team Championship.

Photo Credit: Aitor Alcalde/LIV Golf/Getty Images

The 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship is taking place October 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami. The weekend is set to be jam packed with live entertainment, including a performance by multi-Grammy award-winning superstar, Nelly, on Saturday, October 29 to close out day two. All three days will showcase pre-round music by DJ Tay James, the world-renowned entertainer and celebrity DJ for pop icon Justin Bieber.