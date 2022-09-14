Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

The craziness of New York Fashion Week is officially in full swing. To kick off one of the buzziest weeks in Manhattan, Haute Living and The Macallan hosted an intimate dinner in honor of cover star Olivia Culpo. Culpo’s cover was first released in August, revealing what her future has in store — including a new show to soon debut on Discovery+ following the lives of her and her two sisters, Aurora and Sophia Culpo — therefore, the evening was a family affair celebration. Culpo and her sisters arrived at the intimate cocktail in style, hosted at Manhattan hot spot Avra at Rockefeller Center.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with bespoke cocktails unique to The Macallan and lite bites that embody Avra’s Greek fare. Beloved Haute Perfumery Maison, Parfums de Marly, also has some of its latest fragrances on display for an exclusive olfactory experience for guests.

And before guests were seated for a coursed dinner, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani welcomed guests and thanked them for being part of such a magical Manhattan evening amidst the business of New York Fashion Week. Hotchandani also warmly welcomed Culpo and expressed his gratitude for their long-standing relationship as this is Culpo’s second cover with the magazine. He then introduced The Macallan national brand ambassador Molly Melville, who guided the room through a special tasting of the legendary The Macallan 25, noting the rich tradition and history of the brand before raising a toast to the Culpo sisters.

Guests then indulged in the intimate dinner, highlighting Avra’s signature dishes like the Avra eggplant chips, Chilean seabass souvlaki, and the branzino. The room was filled with passionate energy as guests mingled throughout the evening, enjoying incredible drinks and each other’s company — the perfect way to spend the first night of New York Fashion Week.

Notable attendees included Senior Division Brand Manager of The Macallan, Max Gettinger, Larsa Pippen, Alisa Rover, Tijana Rakic, Paolo Zampolli, Dr. Shridharani, Haute Living VP of Luxury Partnerships and Communications, Lauren Mosseri, and more.

