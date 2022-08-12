AS THE INTERVIEW STARTED, all three Culpo sisters were on set in Los Angeles, and I thought I could proceed with the Zoom interview with the camera off, thinking I would be able to differentiate without any issue which one of the sisters was talking. Within the first few minutes of the interview, not only did I not have the slightest clue as to who was speaking, I quickly and intuitively realized just how simpatico the sisters really are.

The camera flickers on, and the energy immediately shifts. My screen is flooded with action: Aurora Culpo, the oldest sister, is sitting on the right in glam, getting her hair done; Sophia Culpo, the youngest sister, is calmly composed in the middle; and Olivia, the middle sister, already done with her first few cover shots, is on the left wearing a rather sexy pastel purple cutout dress. I am immediately immersed in the Culpo sisters’ world.

And while the sisters are very much in sync, they are quite different. Aurora, a mother of two, has paved her way in the mommy industry, becoming an influencing voice in providing innovative parenting tips and tricks. Olivia, familiar with the spotlight, has become a fashion icon and entrepreneur to be reckoned with. And Sophia, the perfect blend of Aurora and Olivia, has her hands in a few different industries, focusing on modeling and wellness.

There is nothing quite like a sister’s bond in the main — but when the sisters form a trio, it is a force of nature. Having a sister myself, and a mom who is one of three girls, I know the dynamic quite well. Three is undeniably a party. The Culpo sisters have palpable energy; they have inside banter, they lightheartedly tease each other and know exactly which buttons to press, and more than anything, it is clear that they adore each other. Their one-of-a-kind dynamic is intoxicating; I can’t look away — I’m hooked, immediately validating the concept of their new show on Discovery+, The Culpos (working title).

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Debuting this winter, the show will follow the sisters as they go about their daily lives, giving viewers a front-row seat to their businesses, love lives, and everything in between.

For the Culpo crew, filming the show has been surreal. “It is the coolest thing ever getting to work with your family. It doesn’t ever feel like work,” reveals Olivia, followed by a playful “Speak for yourself!” from Aurora with a joking smile. Sophia looks up, and says, “See the dynamic?”

“Fine, sometimes the days are long,” Olivia agrees. “But it is really an inside look at a family going through the normal ups and downs of life — the good, bad, and the ugly.” And admittedly, they couldn’t have picked a better year to start filming. “The show covers a full year, and this was a good year to start following us,” laughs Aurora. “Because all of the shit is hitting the fan, and it’s on camera,” she explains.

Drama and jokes aside, I imagine the show will have no problem capturing the essence of their dynamic through the screen, as I already completely understand it within minutes of our conversation. So, what is their sister dynamic? In a word, in Sophia’s word to be exact: crazy. “We are each other’s best friends, but punching bags at the same time,” explains Olivia. “It is lighthearted — we care about each other, but we aren’t afraid to push each other, either,” Aurora chimes in. Most importantly, they keep each other grounded because, in the end, they realize that life is better when they are all rooting for each other and relishing each of their successes. “At the end of the day, we have each other’s backs more than anyone else. We go to bat for each other, time and again. When one of us hurts, we all hurt just as much,” says Olivia. “And when it comes to working together, it’s just so much more fulfilling to be working with people you care about,” she says. “It’s like working with your best friends — who wouldn’t want to?” adds Sophia.