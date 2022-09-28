The Italian lifestyle brand celebrated the launch of its Metropolis Remix, a bag against the gender gap in music, featuring several notable names in the music industry.

Photo Credit: Furla

The Metropolis Remix bag symbolizes the connection between Furla and Music. Globally, only 20% of musical artists are female, and the Italian brand aims to foster a more equitable environment for women in the music industry.

Furla has partnered with She is the Music, a non-profit organization founded by Alicia Keys in 2018, to increase the number of women working in music and to develop the next generation of women in music. Furla launched a call-to-action in order to sustain She Is The Music’s educational programs – all-women songwriting camps, mentorship programs, and the largest global database of women in music.

Customers and brand supporters will contribute to this mission with the purchase of a Metropolis Remix during Milan Fashion Week. Furla Group has pledged to donate an amount equal to the proceeds to the organization. In celebration of this notable cause, several notable names from the music industry attended Furla’s Metropolis Remix event. Guests included Bella Thorne, Ginevra Mavilla, Olivia Valin, Jessica Wang, Paola Alberdi and Cinderella Balthazar.

Photo Credit: Furla

Photo Credit: Furla